What is Mormonism? Rapper NBA YoungBoy expresses regret over violent lyrics

NBA YoungBoy is currently one of the most popular faces in the music industry. However, the rapper recently stated that he feels guilty about some of the decisions he made at the beginning of his career.

The rapper spoke to Billboard about his journey to becoming a rapper and how his life has changed following his move to Utah. He credited his links with the Book of Mormon and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

NBA YoungBoy addressed an incident where some Mormon missionaries came to his residence and he refused to meet them. However, he said that he later realized that he was looking for help and that they were the ones who could be of some assistance to him.

The singer described the group as "wonderful souls" and said that he was happy to see a group of people with different thought processes who had nothing to do with business or money.

The 23-year-old said that he plans on getting his "mind cleansed" of all the bad things that have affected him. However, he added that he is currently waiting to be released from his house arrest to execute the plan.

NBA YoungBoy also mentioned the tracks he released in the early stages of his career. He said he felt bad about releasing tracks that could have affected the minds of kids.

The Bandit singer added that by the time he realized his mistake, it was too late as people had already begun playing the tracks in their cars and at home. He noted that he will cleanse what he did wrong but that will take some time.

Mormonism was founded over 200 years ago by Joseph Smith

Nearly 200 years ago, Joseph Smith claimed that he was visited by God the Father and Jesus Christ, who supposedly told him that the churches and their creed were an "abomination." Ever since Smith was a child, he was considered a seer and even supposedly used a seer stone to help him find precious metals like silver.

After his claims that he was visited by God the Father and Jesus Christ, Joseph decided to save Christianity. He even went on to claim that his church was the "only true church on earth."

Reportedly, Mormonism, also has some issues of its own as it contradicts, modifies, and expands on the Bible, and Christians never consider the Bible to be false and inadequate.

As time passed, Smith and other scholars and theologians used Mormonism to explain the teachings and doctrines of the Latter Day Saint movement of Restorationist Christianity.

Mormon leaders believe that the physical relationship between God the Father and Mary led to the incarnation of Jesus Christ. According to Mormonism, salvation is possible with a combination of faith and good work.

Joseph Smith gained recognition as the founder of Mormonism and was involved in the publishing of The Book of Mormon. He later published different documents and texts during his ministry.

NBA YoungBoy has released five albums so far

NBA YoungBoy released his debut album Until Death Call My Name in April 2018 and it reached the seventh position on the US Billboard 200.

His next album, Top, was released in 2020 followed by Sincerely, Kentrell, and The Last Slimeto. His latest album, I Rest My Case, was released last month and it grabbed the ninth spot on the US Billboard 200.

NBA YoungBoy is also famous for his singles like Untouchable, No Smoke, Outside Today, Diamond Teeth Samurai, Not Wrong Now, and more.

