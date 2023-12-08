Who was Cha Jan Chang? Police identify UNLV shooting victims as new details emerge about the suspect 

64-year-old Cha Jan Chang is one of the three victims who lost their lives in the fatal UNLV shooting that took place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Apart from Cha Jan Chang, Patricia Navarro-Velez is the other faculty member who was killed. The third victim's identity is yet to be revealed. Chang was a business professor at the university and resided in Nevada.

Authorities have also identified the suspected gunman as 67-year-old Anthony Polito. According to ABC News, he applied for a job in 2020 at the university but was rejected.

Professor Cha Jan Chang was shot to death along with two other faculty members at the UNLV campus

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, three people were killed, and one individual was injured in a horrific shooting at the UNLV campus. Business professor Cha Jan Chang was one of the three deceased. Clark County coroner confirmed that Chang was a resident of Henderson, Nevada.

According to ABC News, Chang worked as an assistant professor at the university from 2001 to 2007. Post 2007, he began working as an associate professor. Cha Jan Chang received his Master's and Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, UNLV President Keith Whitfield said:

"Dr. Chang was a longtime educator of management information systems, spending more than 20 years of his academic career teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students."

Before being employed at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Cha Jan Chang worked part-time as an instructor and research assistant at the Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh. He worked there from 1993 till 2000. He has also received the Summer Research Award in 2006 and 2011.

It was not the suspect's first encounter with the law enforcement

According to CBS News, authorities discovered that Anthony Polito had a criminal history. In 1992, he was charged with computer trespass out of Virginia. Police also discovered an interesting fact before the recent shooting incident. Polito allegedly sent 22 letters to several universities nationwide without mentioning a return address.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill said they have found one letter. Upon opening the letter, McMahill said, they found white powder. It was also later confirmed that the powder was "harmless." According to cops, the suspect was going through financial issues and had received an eviction notice from his residence.

Law enforcement officials believe that Anthony Polito acted alone in the reported mass shooting. Cops further stated that the shooter had a list with the names of several people from the UNLV campus and Eastern Carolina University. However, none of the victims' names were on the list.