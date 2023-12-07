What happened at UNLV? Casualties explored as suspect shooter is killed

An attack took place at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), killing three people and leaving a fourth person critically injured. The attack took place at around 11:45 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, and police stated that the suspected shooter was also found dead on the UNLV premises. The attack also left two police officers with minor injuries.

Authorities added that upon reaching the campus, they began escorting students and teachers into the classrooms and dorm rooms for their safety. The police stated that it took them 40 minutes to clear the premises and call the surroundings “safe” after one of the officers found the alleged suspect dead.

While it isn't clear how the suspected shooter died, police did assure everyone that there was no threat inside the campus. The police noted that they had no idea about the alleged shooter's motive behind the attack.

After the shooting took place at UNLV, the University Director declared that the campus would remain closed through Friday. The director also announced that they would decide if they want to extend the closure after Friday, keeping in mind the final exams that are scheduled for the next week.

Police assure UNLV students and parents that there was no further threat amidst shooting

The police are investigating the matter to find out the alleged shooter's intentions behind the attack. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff, Kevin McMahill has assured the students, their parents, and teachers that there was “no further threat.” He added that the officers were still looking for others who may have been hurt or killed.

"Officers are going unit by unit building by building . . . to make sure we don’t have any additional victims,” McMahill stated.

The police noted that the shooting first took place outside the Beam Hall in UNLV but many students claimed that it began on the fourth floor of the building. Police noted that the attack would have seen many more deaths and casualties if the students and teachers hadn't raced to the campus. Since it was the lunch hour, many of the students were outside the halls.

US President Joe Biden also addressed the situation and called it a "horrific act of violence."

"Just hours ago, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas became the latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence. For all the actions we have taken since I've been President, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more. But we cannot do more without Congress," President Biden said.

The police haven't shared any details about the suspected shooter at the time of writing this article. However, according to CBS News, two witnesses said that the alleged gunman, who attacked UNLV, was a white man, who was probably in his sixties.

As mentioned earlier, the shooting left three students as well as the alleged shooter dead while critically injuring one student. Two police officers also sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.