What did Vahan Keshishyan do? Charges explored as suspect arrested after body found in Glendale home

28-year-old Vahan Keshishyan has been arrested after a body was discovered at a residence in Glendale. Law enforcement officials stated that Keshishyan was arrested as a suspect after a hectic standoff. The area was shut down for quite some time after the incident for investigation purposes. At least two educational institutions were also shut down during that time.

Authorities are investigating the case and trying to discover the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Law enforcement officials have not revealed the identity of the victim. They are trying to find what possibly happened during events that led to the death of the victim.

Vahan Keshishyan has been taken into custody after authorities discovered a body in the Glendale house

Authorities made a horrific discovery at a house in Glendale after they responded there at about 2:15 pm local time on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. According to cops, they arrived at the scene on the 3300 block of Reta Street after receiving a report of assault with a deadly weapon. The World Time Todays reported that after cops arrived at the house, they found shreds of evidence to prove that an assault had taken place but couldn't find either a suspect or a victim.

Meanwhile, three schools were shut down for safety purposes, and since authorities were conducting an investigation. Authorities discovered a suspect inside the house, later identified as Vahan Keshishyan. However, due to lack of cooperation, SWAT and a crisis negotiation teams had to be called for assistance. Eventually, after a lengthy standoff, Keshishyan gave up and surrendered to the authorities.

When the SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Vahan Keshishyan from La Crescenta, he was found barefoot and shirtless. He was arrested on suspicion of murder. However, cops have yet to reveal the victim's identity. They are reportedly awaiting a notification from the family.

Expand Tweet

Police revealed that the deceased victim had sustained injuries

CBS News reported that the suspect, Vahan Keshishyan, had barricaded himself inside the house and allegedly assaulted someone with a machete. Glendale Police Department issued a news release stating that they canvassed the entire residence to look for the victim after the arrest. Upon thorough investigation, they discovered the deceased victim, who also seemingly sustained some "unspecified injuries."

Among the schools shut down, Clark Magnet High School and Valley View Elementary School have been named as two of them. The lockdown has, however, been lifted as of now. The Glendale Police Department is currently investigating the case to unearth all possible details. The case is a developing story, and new updates are anticipated. In an update by the Glendale PD on X (formerly Twitter), they wrote,

"The Glendale Police Department is responding to an active critical incident at a residence in the La Crescenta area."

Expand Tweet

Glendale Police Department was involved in another investigation last month, including looking for a missing man. The authorities and North Shore Fire Department have looked around the Milwaukee River behind the missing person's residence to find his whereabouts.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE