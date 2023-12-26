What did Meghan Gouveia do? Charges explored as Connecticut woman arrested following police standoff at Newton home

The 32-year-old New Town woman, Meghan Gouveia, was taken into custody after she surrendered to the police. The incident reportedly took place on Christmas Eve, after Meghan allegedly shot a person and barricaded herself in her house. When police arrived at the scene, they found an individual who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Authorities confirmed that they successfully moved the victim to a safe area. Meanwhile, Meghan Gouveia, who was in the house, is currently facing several charges, including assault in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm.

On December 24, 2023, authorities arrived at a house in Newtown, after receiving a report of a barricading incident as well as a shooting. Authorities responded to the scene shortly before 8 pm local time.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials discovered an injured individual who had sustained a number of gunshot wounds. Police rescued the victim and rushed them to Danbury Hospital.

FOX 61 reported that, according to authorities, the victim was apparently in a stable state, after being taken to the hospital. Police revealed that Gouveia stayed inside the house for several hours. She finally decided to surrender peacefully shortly before 1 am local time.

Furthermore, as per NBC Connecticut, that cops had shut down Boggs Hill Road in the area of Willowbrook Lane and Bentagrass Lane, while trying to get her out of her home. Lt. Scott Smith of the Newtown Police Department spoke about the tragic incident and said,

"Our officers acted selflessly and put themselves in harm’s way to pull the victim to safety. Additionally, our department is grateful to the surrounding police departments who responded to this incident and assisted in its peaceful conclusion."

It has been revealed that the suspect, Meghan Gouveia, has been slapped with a number of charges, including assault in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Her bond has been set at $1.5 million. Newtown Police Department issued a release, where it was mentioned,

"The situation is contained to a single residence and Newtown Police are on scene with assistance from local partners."

A neighbor, Christopher Buccieri, spoke about the incident, and said,

"It’s usually a very quiet neighborhood. You don’t expect anything like that to happen. But then again anything can happen."

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Western Connecticut Regional Emergency Services and Connecticut State Police troopers, were called to provide assistance in the situation. Police are currently investigating the barricading situation involving Meghan Gouveia. Authorities are yet to reveal additional information about the case.