What did Michael Addison do? Charges explored as suspect arrested in crash that killed Florida trooper Zachary Fink

Michael Addison, 30, has been taken into custody for reportedly causing a crash that led to the death of Florida trooper Zachary Fink and a semi-truck driver. The crash reportedly occurred in St. Lucie County on Friday, February 2, 2024. FOX News reported that Zachary Fink was on duty when he was killed in the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol announced on Saturday that Addison is facing several charges. Additionally, a Florida Highway Patrol press release said the suspect is currently booked into St. Lucie County Jail without a bond.

Florida Highway Patrol trooper Zachary Fink died on duty

As per FOX News, troopers tried stopping Addison on the day of the crash since he was driving at a high speed. He escaped, but Fink, who was on duty, began pursuing the suspect. Addison, who was driving a Kia, made a U-turn and began driving in the wrong direction. Fink also took a U-turn and collided with a semi-truck. Both of them were then killed in the deadly crash, while Addison fled the scene.

Shortly after the deadly crash, Michael Addison reportedly crashed his car and abandoned it. He was arrested on the day of the crash after police identified him. Addison has been charged with including vehicular homicide, felony homicide, aggravated fleeing to elude with serious injury or death, and driving without a license causing death or serious injury.

Authorities confirmed that the alleged perpetrator will be held accountable for their actions

The cops are currently investigating the case. According to FOX News, FHP Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a press release,

"We intend to hold the Defendant fully accountable for the lives he’s taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused."

He added:

"The Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the loved ones and friends of both Trooper Fink and the driver of the semi-truck, acknowledge that this is not the end of the loss suffered."

WPBF reported that the suspect was driving recklessly, causing this chaotic incident. FHP Colonel Gary Howze II described the incident that killed Zachary Fink as a "tragedy." He spoke about Addison and said,

"This criminal chose his actions that took two people from their families and loved ones. He cost Florida one of its finest selfless heroes in Trooper Fink."

FOX News further reported that Zachary Fink is survived by his fiancée and his parents. According to St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson, the suspect would be held accountable for his actions. Pearson further said that the crash could have been avoided if Addison hadn't broken traffic rules in the first place.