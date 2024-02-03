What happened to Hunter Allen? Waterloo Township man killed in Jackson County crash

A 22-year-old man from Waterloo Township, Hunter Allen, was killed in a fatal crash that took place in Jackson County on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Allen reportedly drove his car off the road and crashed into a tree, which led to his death. Authorities who arrived on the scene noted that no one else was harmed in the car crash, which is under investigation.

Police believe that speed and alcohol potentially play a huge role in such crashes. According to a report by USA Today, published in January 2024, around 40,000 deadly car crashes take place in the US every year. It is worth noting that fatal crashes cover only about 1% of the total number of accidents in the nation.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed Hunter Allen died in a brutal car crash

Police responded to a scene on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at around 11:17 pm local time, after receiving reports of a car crash at Austin and Buss Roads in Jackson County. Upon arrival, they found a car had crashed into a tree and that there was a victim inside the car. He was later identified as 22-year-old Hunter Allen from Waterloo Township. WILX reported that Allen was driving his 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee and heading eastbound on Austin Road.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued a statement about the car incident. According to WLNS, the statement said that "speed and alcohol" seemed to have been "contributing factors" in the accident. However, they are yet to confirm the same.

People expressed condolences after Hunter's death, (Image via Jackson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The police also confirmed that the victim died on the scene, noting that they were investigating the case and trying to find out details about the same. They did add that Hunter Allen was the only person inside the vehicle when it crashed and that it was a single-vehicle crash.

MLive noted that multiple law enforcement agencies provided assistance at the scene of the accident. These agencies include Napoleon Township Police and Fire Departments, Jackson Community Ambulance, and Michigan State Police.

USA Today reported that the US saw approximately 114 fatal vehicle crashes a day in the last three years

As mentioned earlier, the USA Today article noted that around 40,000 deadly crashes took place in the US every year. The report added that over the last three years, the country has seen nearly 114 fatal crashes a day on average.

It reported that while Mississippi and South Carolina are the states with the highest fatal crash cases, Rhode Island has comparatively the lowest count.

A few days ago, on January 16, 2024, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office saw another car crash. However, it was a multi-vehicle car crash that took place on the US-127 at Hart Road.

The police apprehended a 25-year-old man from Morenci and they believe that he was responsible for the crash, according to WLEN. The crash killed one person, Curtis Cartright, from Jackson County, and injured another man, whose identity has yet to be revealed.

Authorities are looking into the case, (Image via Jackson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Authorities are still investigating the January 26 crash as well as Hunter Allen's death. They are yet to reveal additional details about the crash and is an updating case.