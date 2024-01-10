What did Kendrick O’Neal do? Police arrest suspect in shooting death of a 5-year-old Alabama boy Brandon Jamal Nation

Police arrested Kendrick O'Neal for allegedly shooting Brandon Jamal Nation III to death in a home in Bessemer while he was getting a haircut. The tragic shooting reportedly took place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at about 10 am local time. The investigation is currently ongoing and two people have been questioned in connection to the shooting so far.

One of them was later released and no charges were pressed against them. It has further been revealed that the barber who was cutting Brandon's hair during the shooting, was the primary target.

Kendrick O'Neal has been charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting Brandon Jamal Nation III

The 5-year-old was shot in the head and was rushed to Children’s of Alabama Hospital (Image via X/@Muriel Bailey)

For the unversed, a tragic shooting took place on January 7, while a 5-year-old child named Brandon Jamal Nation was getting a haircut at a home in Bessemer. The suspected shooter and a few other men allegedly arrived at the scene with automatic weapons, intending to shoot the 25-year-old barber.

Cops mentioned that several rounds were fired during the shooting, which left the child and the barber injured. The child was shot in the head and rushed to Children’s of Alabama Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as per Boston 25 News.

The 25-year-old barber who was cutting his hair was reportedly the target of the shooting. He also sustained injuries and was taken to UAB Hospital.

Authorities are looking for more suspects in the shooting that killer Brandon Jamal Nation III, (Image via @MomsDemand/X)

Police then began looking for the suspect(s) possibly involved in the shooting. After questioning two people in connection to the shooting, police arrested an individual, identified as Kendrick O'Neal. He has been charged with capital murder, considering the age of the victim and because the shots were allegedly fired into a home, as per AL.com. The charges against him also include attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Law enforcement officials are currently looking for other individuals who were possibly involved in the shooting that killed Brandon Jamal Nation III. According to police, Kendrick and other men attempted to murder the barber as they opened fire at the building.

Several individuals were reportedly present in the building during the shooting, however, nobody got hurt.

Kendrick O'Neal's criminal history

The suspect faces charges including capital murder (Image via Muriel Bailey/X)

For investigation purposes, authorities looked into the background of the suspect and discovered that he had been charged with several crimes back in 2018.

As per a report by AL.com, Kendrick had been charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of an accident, carrying a pistol without a permit, and attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. By the end of 2018, the suspected shooter pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and leaving the scene of an accident.

Further details about the case are currently awaited.