Ashley Austin car accident: Tributes pour in as Canton Galva teacher passed away in tragedy 

The Canton, Kansas, community is mourning the loss of Ashley Austin, who tragically died a week after sustaining injuries from a car accident that took place on December 15. She was a Canton-Galva High School teacher at the time of her passing. Netizens have since taken to the internet to pay tribute.

Her husband, Kane Austin, took to Facebook yesterday to confirm the tragic news. While sharing a picture of Ashley Austin with her dog and the Psalms 47:1 CSB Bible verse, he wrote in the caption:

“I can only imagine what my bride is seeing and experiencing firsthand tonight. She is home with her creator. Thank you for all the love and support over the last few days. The prayers were so appreciated and answered as she is in no pain and in paradise.”

According to Ad Astra Radio, the agricultural education teacher passed away on Tuesday night at Wichita hospital. She was taken to the health facility after sustaining injuries from a three-vehicle accident on US 56, which is between Galva and Canton.

According to Facebook, the teacher was reportedly on her way to work when the incident occurred.

“Prayers for the family and her students”: Tributes pour in as Ashley Austin passes away

Thomas Jackson was one among many who took to Facebook to pay tribute to the educator. He wrote in the caption of his post:

“USD 419 was blessed by Ashley Austin and who she was. She was the best of us. She was the definition of what we want in teachers. Please pray for her family and the loved impacted by such a loss. We will miss you.”

Meanwhile several others took to the comment section on Facebook to pay tribute and share their condolences with Austin’s family. A few comments online read:

Tributes pour in as Canton-Galva High School teacher passes away (Image via Facebook)

Tributes pour in as Canton-Galva High School teacher passes away (Image via Facebook)

Tributes pour in as Canton-Galva High School teacher passes away (Image via Facebook)

The Canton-Galva school district also took to the social networking site to share the news of the tragedy. They revealed that “students in both buildings,” which is likely to be that of Canton-Galva High School, had access to counseling to grieve the unexpected loss. They went on to add that school would be closed today.

In their official statement they also told the school members that Mrs. Chloe Hedlund and Mrs. Kari Moddelmog, the student advocate and counselor, respectively, were available if students needed someone to talk to.

As many continued to mourn Ashley Austin’s loss, an online vigil was conducted in honor of the teacher on Sunday, December 17. The same was organized by the Kansas FFA Foundation and Beth Gaines.