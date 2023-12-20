What did Christopher Bygott do? Charges explored as Bucks County music teacher placed on leave in wake of arrest

Bucks County music teacher, Christopher Bygott was recently arrested for allegedly possessing child p*rnography. The arrest took place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, after he surrendered to authorities. Inquirer reported that according to court documents, Bygott said that he "had a problem" when authorities inquired him about the content.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography and child s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

47-year-old Bygott currently faces a number of charges related to child p*rnography. He was also placed on unpaid leave after the allegations against him came to light.

Christopher Bygott allegedly possessed 2,000 images and videos that "depicted s*xual acts with children"

On Tuesday, December 19, 47-year-old Christopher Bygott surrendered after being accused of possessing child p*rnographic content. He allegedly had 2,000 videos and images that depicted s*xual acts with children of various ages. The Bucks County DA's Office stated:

"A forensic examination of his cellphone led to the discovery of 2,000 images and videos of Child S*x Abuse Materials that depicted s*xual acts with children of various ages."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips on December 5, that prompted an investigation. Action News reported that authorities mentioned that the tips included an IP address, which had allegedly been used to upload child s*xual abuse content on an Amazon Photos account. The IP address was traced back to Bygott, according to the investigating officials.

On December 13, Wednesday, authorities questioned the music teacher at the Pennsbury High School East campus in Falls Township. During the interview, Bygott reportedly told officers that he "had a problem."

An investigation that began on December 5 prompted Bygott's arrest (Image via X/@Hey!Teacher!/)

Officials have claimed that they do not believe any student of the school district was involved in the content found on Christopher Bygott's cellphone. Since his arrest, he has been charged with possession of child p*rnography and criminal use of a communication facility, which are both felonies, as per the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Bygott has been banned from contacting students from the school district and their families

As mentioned earlier, Bygott is currently on unpaid administrative leave. He has also been restricted from the school district and any activities related to it. After his arrest, authorities further announced that he had been banned from contacting students, parents, and the district staff. The DA's Office also stated that he had to surrender his passport and is currently not allowed to use the internet.

Christopher Bygott surrendered on Tuesday (Image via X/@retroimp2)

The school district authorities issued a notice and confirmed that they would conduct an extensive investigation into the matter. They also stated that Bygott was subject to a background check before he was hired.

"Like every individual we hire, the individual in question has had active and fully cleared PA Child Abuse, PA Criminal History, FBI Criminal Background History, and all other required clearances on file with the district at all times during employment," the notice read.

As per the Inquirer, Bygott was the director of the high school's band and the curricular coordinator for instrumental music.

His preliminary hearing has reportedly been scheduled for February 6, 2024.