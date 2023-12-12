What did Stephen Griffin do? Charges explored as Memorial High teacher arrested for exploiting a student 

46-year-old Stephen Griffin, a Memorial High School teacher, has been arrested for allegedly having an illicit relationship with a student. He was charged on Thursday, December 7, before getting formally arrested. The investigation began on November 30 after the victim's family reached out to a school resource officer.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to a s*xual relationship with a student. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the charging documents, Griffin was still working at the school when the accusations arose. He was employed as a science teacher there. The 18-year-old student claimed that the relationship began last year in September.

Stephen Griffin reportedly told the student that he was going through a divorce and then began an illicit relationship with her

After a parent of an 18-year-old student contacted a resource officer of Memorial High School and reported a teacher at the school, the investigation began into the matter. The resource officer then conveyed the accusations to the principal as well. A meeting was conducted that included the student and their step-father, where the victim claimed that the s*xual relationship began last year, on September 23.

According to court documents, the student showed screenshots of chats that were exchanged with Griffin. The student further admitted that she was a student in Griffin's science class and was 18 years old when the chain of events started. The situation broke out after the student sent an e-mail to Stephen Griffin asking him if she could eat her lunch in his classroom during her period.

Stephen Griffin is currently released after he posted a bond of $5,000. His next court appearance has been scheduled for February 28, 2024. Spring Branch ISD told Eyewitness News that they couldn't confirm the identity of the teacher involved. The school district further said:

"(This is) a personnel matter involving a criminal investigation. The district cannot confirm the identity of individuals involved at this time."

Police recovered several messages and e-mails from Griffin to the student

ABC 13 reported that Griffin was allegedly going through a divorce when he got into a relationship with the victim. The student further claimed that she had often been to his apartment, where they got involved in intimate acts as well. According to charging documents, he also had s*x with her in a classroom.

Court records further mention that sufficient conversations on several platforms including Snapchat and e-mails have been recovered to prove the illicit relationship. In one of the messages that Griffin sent, he wrote:

"We need to talk. I miss you. Can we talk? I'm suicidal right now. Call me, OK babe..."

According to the student, the relationship turned physical during Thanksgiving break last year. They allegedly became intimate in a hotel room where Stephen Griffin was living. In another instance, they were involved in a physical relationship in the back of her car.

Griffin's next court appearance has been scheduled for February, (Image via anthony adams/X)

The teenager added that Stephen Griffin sent her gifts like a scented candle, perfume, and a fleece jacket. He also allegedly gave her good grades in class. Upon being asked by the resource officer, the student said the high school science teacher never hurt her.