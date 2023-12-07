What did Matthew Koehler do? Charges explored as Kettering teacher arrested for crimes involving a minor

Matthew Koehler, a Kettering teacher was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. He currently faces a number of child p*rnography charges. During the arrest, Koehler had been working as a music teacher at Kettering City School. The investigation began after a graduated student reported Koehler on November 19, 2023.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to obscenity involving a minor and child p*rnography. Readers' discretion is advised.

While one student reported Koehler, another student of the 37-year-old teacher expressed that she was in a state of shock after knowing the allegations. It has been added that he has been working with the school district since 2012.

Kettering Fairmont High School music teacher Matthew Koehler was taken into custody on Wednesday on child p*rnography charges

37-year-old Koehler was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of inappropriately touching a minor and for possession of child p*rnography. Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman revealed that a student who has graduated high school claimed they had received illicit messages from the suspect.

The school authorities began investigating the allegations, and the student was suggested to contact the police. According to Dayton 24/7 Now, the teacher had allegedly touched the student inappropriately while they were studying in middle school. Police also mentioned that, according to the victim, the teacher contacted them even after graduation. Upon further investigation, cops allegedly discovered child p*rnographic materials on his cellphone. Protsman also said,

"We know there may be victims out there who are minors. We want to make sure we act to protect all of them."

Matthew Koehler faces several charges, including two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering s*xually oriented material involving a minor, and pandering obscenity involving a minor. Authorities couldn't confirm how long the alleged abuse continued and if there were more victims. However, as of now, no additional charges are to be filed against Koehler. Shortly after the arrest, he was booked into Kettering Jail.

The suspect has been placed on administrative leave

Despite the charges and allegations against Matthew Koehler, another student, identified as Olivia Thomas, stated that he was a "goofy" person. According to Dayton 24/7 Now, Thomas further said,

"I mean, I didn't think anything was off about him, but you never know with those kind of people. He was kinda goofy and everyone seemed to like him at least."

Kettering School District Superintendent Melinda McCarty-Stewart spoke about the incident and said,

"As an educator, this is very disheartening. We hire our teachers to care for and protect the well being and safety of all of our students. We take this matter very seriously. The well-being of our students is our top priority."

Koehler had allegedly touched the student inappropriately (Image via @OriettaRose/X)

Melinda further stated that the school authorities are cooperating with the police in the investigation. The suspect has been placed on administrative leave since November 20, a day after the student reported him to the school authorities.