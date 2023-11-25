Who is Gianluca Bordone? What we know about the teen arrested over fatal stabbing of NJ high school student

17-year-old Rocco Rodden was allegedly stabbed to death on Thursday, November 23, by Gianluca Bordone, 19. Along with Rodden, his older brother was also stabbed, but he fortunately survived the attack. Meanwhile, Bordone faces several charges, including manslaughter. Police arrested the 19-year-old suspect on the same day in connection with the brutal stabbings.

The suspect was allegedly in some sort of altercation with the siblings, which eventually ended in the fatal stabbing.

Shortly after the incident took place, authorities detained several people present at the scene. The victim, who died, was a student at St. Joseph Regional High School and also played football there.

Gianluca Bordone is the suspect who reportedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death, on Thursday during an altercation in Lower Manhattan

A horrific incident took place on Thanksgiving outside an ax-throwing establishment in Lower Manhattan that injured one boy while killing the other. 17-year-old Rocco Rodden died while his brother survived the stabbing that occurred at about 1.50 a.m.

The suspect, Gianluca Bordone, has been charged with manslaughter and assault, as reported by news outlets. The authorities revealed the location of the stabbing to be outside Live Axe at 96 Lafayette St. in Chinatown.

According to prosecutors, Bordone attacked the siblings during a confrontation that turned violent. The New York Post reported that all three teenagers were reportedly attending a private party.

After authorities came, they shifted the victims to Bellevue Hospital, where Rodden succumbed to his injuries at about 8.45 a.m. local time.

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Eun Bi Kim spoke about the autopsy report of the deceased victim. According to the report, Rodden had sustained a 6-inch deep stab wound, and the knife had brutally pierced through the left ventricle of his heart.

According to Kim, the brawl broke out after the party ended, and the group came out of the bar with alcohol and began "drinking and socializing."

Kim further spoke about the tragic stabbing and said:

"During this altercation, the defendant stabbed the 17-year-old in the chest. He then slashed the 19-year-old brother across the torso, causing a deep laceration."

The suspect's defense attorney claimed that the situation was a lot for complicated than what was captured

According to the prosecutor, Gianluca Bordone attempted to flee the scene in several ways. While trying to flee, Bordone eventually got inside a car and met four other people who were also reported to be involved in the altercation.

Authorities, however, recovered his description from witnesses and apprehended him. He allegedly had a bloody vest on after the stabbing. The part where Gianluca Bordone stabbed the victims was reportedly recorded in a surveillance video.

The defense lawyer, Warren Quaid, however, said that the entire incident was quite complicated and chaotic.

Quaid added:

"What was not discussed…is the chaos and mayhem that surrounded this entire incident including what my client was subjected to — which again not on surveillance video, not discussed by prosecutors — where he was pummeled repeatedly."

Gianluca Bordone has been arrested on Thursday, (Image via @PeterBergson613/X)

Rodden's family and friends are currently mourning the tragic loss. According to the New York Post, his father wrote on social media:

"I have no words that he was murdered in cold blood.!! Life will never be the same without him."

Gianluca Bordone's next court appearance has been scheduled for November 29, 2023.