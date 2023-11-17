Ohio bus crash: Tributes pour in as officials identify victims killed in multi-vehicle accident

A fatal multi-vehicle crash took place in Ohio on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Authorities have recently identified the six victims who lost their lives. They have also stated that apart from those victims, 18 individuals have sustained injuries. Tuscarawas Valley Local School District Superintendent Derek Varansky described the incident as one of the darkest days that the district had to face.

The deceased victims have been identified as 18-year-old John Mosley, 18-year-old Jeffery Worrell, 15-year-old Katelyn Owens, 56-year-old Dave Kennat, 39-year-old Kristy Gaynor, and 45-year-old Shannon Wigfield. The heartbroken Ohio community is currently mourning the tragic loss. Authorities are trying to unearth all the details about the crash.

On Tuesday, authorities responded to a deadly crash at the westbound Interstate 70 in Licking County. The crash was so horrific that it killed six individuals and injured over fifteen people. NBCNews confirmed that the crash involved a charter bus, a semitrailer, and two passenger vehicles. Several students were traveling on the bus and on the way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus.

The six people killed include three students, two parents, and a teacher. While the entire community and the victims' families are grieving the tragic losses, authorities are trying to identify the reason behind the crash. George Worrell III, Jeffery Worrell's dad, broke his silence on Wednesday and said,

"It just doesn’t seem real. I’m just hoping to wake up and it be a bad dream."

The victim's dad further said,

"He definitely touched a lot of people in a positive way and did more in his 18 years than a lot of people accomplish their whole lifetime."

45-year-old Shannon Wigfield was one of the six victims who died in the Ohio crash. She worked as an English language arts instructor at the Buckeye Career Center. The center released a tribute for her and wrote,

"Mrs. Wigfield was adored by her co-workers and students and will be remembered for her loving smile and always positive attitude."

They further wrote,

"Throughout her time at BCC, she coordinated our prom court nominations and crowning moments... Mrs. Wigfield’s legacy will live on forever in the halls of Buckeye Career Center and in the hearts of all of those she has touched."

NBCNews also mentioned that a vigil for the students and everyone who died was held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Authorities have mentioned that it is too early to determine the cause of the horrific crash

Authorities claimed that the charter bus had fifty people on it during the crash on Tuesday. Jennifer Homendy, the National Transportation Safety Board chair, stated that authorities are working hard to unearth every detail regarding the crash. Homendy added,

"We've seen fire from contents of vehicles. We've seen fire from fuel. I don't want to presume what it is today, but that is something that will be part of our investigation."

She further revealed that the entire investigation might take over a year to come to a satisfactory conclusion.