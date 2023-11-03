"Some people shouldn’t have kids": Florida mom Yulia Storozhuk caught beating 3-year-old son in ring cam video, sparks outrage online

29-year-old Yulia Storozhuk from Florida has allegedly been caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera, beating her 3-year-old son up. According to authorities, Yulia had kicked the victim as well. The 29-year-old woman faces child abuse charges in connection to her alleged actions captured on the ring cam footage.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Upon being asked, Yulia Storozhuk claimed that she loves her son, and has never abused him before. The Florida mother has been temporarily banned from being around her child. The incident took place on Tuesday, October 31, and Storozhuk bonded out on the same day as well. Netizens also addressed the incident on social media. One user said,

"Some people shouldn't have kids!"

Expand Tweet

Yulia Storozhuk has been captured on a ring camera footage, beating up her own child

A disturbing incident allegedly took place on Tuesday at a condo in Sunny Isles Beach, after Yulia Storozhuk was caught on surveillance camera physically abusing her own 3-year-old kid. The woman was reportedly seen kicking the victim, grabbing him by the face, then pushing him down.

Another surveillance footage captured the mother after about 40 minutes, where she was seen pushing the child again. The victim reportedly had bruises on his body including his knee and forearm. Scratches were seen on the stomach and back. He told the cops that his mother had scratched him.

WTVJ reported that according to Yulia, her son wanted to go out to play, and she said no. Her son, however, would not listen to her. This prompted her to brutally beat him up. Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief, Edward Santiago said,

"It’s just – how can a mother do this? I mean, she’s a monster."

Santiago further said,

"Her reason for abusing her son was, her son was not listening to her, which is unacceptable."

Yulia has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse, however, she is currently released from jail after posting a bond of $5,000. As the details of the incident were posted on social media, people expressed their outrage:

Yulia allegedly beat her son up for the first time. (Image via Mike/X)

The victim had bruises on his body. (Image via @920Grill/X)

Police were called by a neighbor. (Image via @JardinVoltaire/X)

According to a clinical psychologist, Yulia probably needs proper resources to cope with the situation and issues

Sunny Isles Beach spokeswoman, Sgt. Melissa Porro spoke to CBS News about the incident, and said,

"This is something whether you are a parent or not, this is pure disgust. For a human being let alone this boy's mother to do something like this to an innocent child who can not defend himself, I find this totally despicable."

Porro additionally said,

"We have one video where she pushes the child to the ground and violently kicks this child. According to her, she did this because the child wasn't listening and the child apparently wanted to to a playground and she told him no. This is a wonderful case of see something, say something."

It was reportedly the neighbor who first called the cops on Yulia Storozhuk, after noticing the disturbing footage on their ring camera. They provided cops with the footage on Tuesday, shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

In the court, during the bond hearing, Storozhuk told the judge that a year ago, she and her son escaped the war situation in Ukraine, and shifted to South Florida. Since then, she has been employed as a flight attendant.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Florida mom is out on bond. (Image via Alicia Ceballos/X)

Clinical psychologist Maribel Del Rio-Roberts has been contacted to provide insights about the case. Maribel claimed that this seems like a case where the parent needs resources to cope with her emotions and feelings, however, has no access to such ways. Yulia Storozhuk apologized in court, for her actions and claimed that these won't be repeated.

The case is currently being investigated by DCF. It has reportedly been confirmed that Yulia's arraignment is scheduled within 30 days. Detective Sgt. Javier Estevez revealed that this case was quite an easy one when considered from the perspective of gathering evidence. Estevez described the case as the worst one that he had seen in 22 years of his service. The detective added:

"That was a 3-year-old boy. What she did to that kid is worse than I’ve seen adults do to other adults."

Yulia Storozhuk is not allowed to meet her son, for some time. (Image via Lsmith/X)

The suspect, Yulia Storozhuk, claimed that her child's "difficult" and "uncooperative" behavior prompted her brutal actions. She also highlighted the fact that she was a single parent and her emotions took a toll on her. Estevez has confirmed that the child currently is in the Florida Department of Children and Families custody.

Investigating officers are conducting tests to ensure the welfare of the child. The Florida mom said that she couldn't imagine her life without her 3-year-old son.