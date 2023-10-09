What did Isaiah Greene do? Florida teen sentenced to 50 years in prison for the alleged murder of girlfriend Gabrielle Bolton

Isaiah Greene was sentenced to 50 years in jail after he was reportedly found guilty of killing his 18-year-old girlfriend, Gabrielle Bolton, in September 2022. Shortly after police discovered Bolton's body, they concluded that foul play was involved.

19-year-old Isaiah fled the crime scene when cops arrived at the house. Greene alleged that the relationship he shared with the victim was both "mentally and physically abusive" in nature, as per Law&Crime. Greene pleaded guilty to the crime in August 2023.

Florida teen Isaiah Greene sentenced to 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to striking his girlfriend with a metal object

On September 19, 2022, Greene reportedly struck his girlfriend with a metal object after the duo got into an argument. The altercation took place in the bathroom and the suspect then dragged Bolton's body to the bedroom and covered her in a towel and shower curtain, as per Law&Crime.

Authorities soon arrived at the house, which was located on the 1500 block of West 33rd Street. Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were present at the scene. Upon arrival, officers noticed a black male flee the area, and soon discovered a female's body as well. The victim was later identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and officers learned that the man who fled the scene was Isaiah Greene.

Police joined the dots, and concluded that foul play was involved in the mysterious death of the teenage girl. After talking to Greene's mom, officers discovered that the house where Bolton's body was found, was the same house where she lived with her boyfriend, Greene. As per Law&Crime, his mother later told authorities that at about 7:30 am on the day of the crime, he called her and said:

"She’s lying and cheating on me."

He also reportedly said:

"I didn't mean to do it."

Greene and the victim reportedly got into an argument about the latter being on a call with another male

According to Isaiah Greene's mother, he was going to end his life. The landlord told cops that the couple had been staying in the house for only about three and a half weeks. At about 9:25 am local time on the day of the alleged murder, Greene reportedly sent the landlord a text saying:

"Don’t bring anyone here today. Call me asap."

The victim and the convicted teen reportedly shared an abusive relationship. (Image via @rockhead200/X)

The landlord further added that after he arrived at the house, he saw Isaiah Greene talking to his mum outside. The landlord reportedly heard the teen say to his mother:

"I don’t know what happened, maybe she slipped and fell."

His mother was the one, who allegedly called 911 for help. It was then that Isaiah Greene fled the area. He was, however, found nearby and eventually arrested. Authorities revealed that the couple had been dating for about a year. According to an affidavit, obtained by Law&Crime:

"He stated on this date they got into an argument about her being on FaceTime with (a) male (identity unknown). He stated during the argument the victim was still in the shower."

Bolton reportedly planned on becoming a District Attorney, as per WJXT. At a candlelight vigil held to honor the victim, her mother described her as an intelligent and strong-willed person.