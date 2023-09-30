“They ain’t got nothing on me": Bodycam video shows arrest of New Mexico teen over shooting 13-year-old girl with dad's gun 

14-year-old Porfirio Brown has been accused of fatally shooting his friend, Amber Archuleta, in New Mexico. The tragic incident took place on July 28. Authorities arrived and declared the victim dead on the scene. Four kids, including the suspect and the victim, were hanging out together when the New Mexico teen shot his friend.

In a press release, authorities revealed that Brown allegedly dragged the body out of the house after the shooting. Bodycam footage has also recently been released that has captured the teen's arrest. He was further heard saying in a dash-camera footage,

"They ain’t got nothing on me. I ain’t worried."

A teenager shot his friend in New Mexico back in July and allegedly asked his friends to tell cops he was not involved in the victim's death

Bodycam footage capturing the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from New Mexico has been released. The chain of events in the case reportedly began on July 28, when the victim was shot dead. Law&Crime reported the interview of a 14-year-old girl, who was also present during the shooting, along with the suspect and the victim. She said that four of them - she, Brown, Amber, and Amber's brother, had been hanging out during the incident.

"Next thing you know, [Brown] pulls out a handgun. He points it at her, and she went to take it away from her face. All the sudden you just hear a boom… I look and I see her fall to the ground, and she just starts to bleed."

The victim's brother told cops,

"[Porfirio Brown] said he was going to kill himself. He kept asking me and [the 14-year-old witness] to get her to the road to say somebody drove by and shot her in a drive-by."

According to a July 29 press release by the New Mexico State Police, the shooting took place at about 2:30 pm local time at the suspect's home. Shortly after the incident struck, the suspect's father, 39-year-old William Brown, arrived at the residence. Responding officers later stated that the father-son duo didn't come out of the house for about 30 minutes after their arrival.

Along with Porfirio Brown, his dad, William Brown,` was arrested too

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and initially charged with an open count of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, and two counts of assault on a police officer. Recently, bodycam footage of the arrest has been obtained. The first-degree murder charge was later reduced to second-degree.

In the footage, William Brown was heard saying,

"I was at work, he called me. He said that there was a girl that was shot… He said it was a black SUV."

The video further captured the suspect's altercation with the cops during his arrest. Along with the 14-year-old suspected shooter, his dad was taken into custody, too. During the arrest, one of the responding officers said,

"There’s a lot of guns in that house, none of them are secured."

Authorities charged William Brown with negligence, making a firearm accessible to a minor, resulting in death. Porfirio Brown was initially booked into Taos County Jail. However, he has been released now.

The arrest and charge against William Brown is the first one in New Mexico after Bennie's Law was implemented in March. According to this law, a parent can face criminal charges if they fail to secure a firearm before their child commits gun violence.