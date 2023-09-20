What did Ray Epps do? Incident explored as former marine's Jan 6 misdemeanor charge sparks outrage online

Ray Epps, a former Oath Keepers militia member who became the subject of rightwing conspiracy theories accusing him of being a government agent, was charged with disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds in connection to the Jan 6 attack. The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

The day before the attack, Epps, who went to the Capitol to block Biden’s victory over Trump, was caught on film in downtown Washington, telling other Trump supporters:

“Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol … peacefully.”

On the day of the incident, while Trump was still speaking to supporters, asking them to “fight like hell,” Epps walked up to a protester at the peace circle outside the Capitol, pulled him aside, and said something right before rioters confronted the police.

Based on the clip, right-wing media, prominently Fox, accused Epps of being a government agent who was planted to wreak havoc that could be blamed on Trump supporters. However, Epps told 60 mins that he was trying to calm the rioter down as he was there for a peaceful protest.

Epps, who did not forcefully enter the Capitol, reportedly left after he saw other rioters pushing their way into the building.

Ray Epps Fox Lawsuit explored in wake of Jan 6 charges

Ray Epps, a former marine who worked as a roofer after serving four years as infantry in the U.S. Marine Corps, was charged with a misdemeanor count for his role in the Jan 6 attack. The charges come in the wake of Epps filing a defamation suit against Fox News for endorsing conspiracy theories that he was a government agent planted at the riot to whip up trouble for Trump supporters.

The conspiracy theories stemmed from a clip that showed Ray Epps seemingly refusing to take part in the attack against the Capitol police outside the building. In August, Epps told CBS that he was there only to peacefully protest the election results.

“I said some stupid things,” he said. “My thought process, we surround the Capitol, we get all the people there. I mean, I had problems with the election. It was my duty as an American to peacefully protest, along with anybody else that wanted to.”

He said that he decided to leave after he went to help an injured man and saw rioters crawling up the walls of the Capitol.

“looked back at the Capitol, and there were people crawling up the Capitol walls. And it looked … terrible. I mean, I was kind of ashamed of what was going on at that point. So I started to walk out.”

Ray Epps said that he decided to sue Fox after the Justice Department told him in May that he faces criminal charges for his actions on Jan 6 despite there being no evidence he committed any acts of violence.

Netizens react as Ray Epps is charged with a misdemeanor over Jan 6 attack

The charges against Ray Epps had sparked outrage among netizens as many considered it lenient when compared to charges leveled against other participants in the Jan 6 attack.

According to the Associated Press, so far, 1,100 people have been charged in the Jan 6 riot, out of which 670 defendants have pleaded guilty and more than 480 pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Meanwhile, Ray Epps blamed the charges on political pressure stemming from relentless attacks by Fox and Tucker Carlson, who frequently promoted the conspiracy theory that he was a government agent working for the FBI. Epps and the FBI have repeatedly denied those allegations.

Epps said that the allegation endorsed by Fox forced him and his wife to sell their home in Arizona due to death threats from right-wing conspiracy theorists.

Ray Epps was also a member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group, serving as an Arizona chapter leader. However, he departed the group due to their radical ideas years before the Jan 6 riot.