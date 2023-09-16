‘Mike Pence’s best take since Jan 6’: Fans in agreement with former Vice President’s stand on Justin Jefferson’s fumble

Justin Jefferson's fumble was understandably a major talking point after the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Philly ultimately ended up registering a 34-28 win, things could've been a lot different if Jefferson held onto a catch late in the first half.

The situation went so viral that even former United States Vice President Mike Pence had a thing or two to say about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Vikings vs Eagles: Justin Jefferson's fumble grabs Mike Pence's attention

The touchdown was in Jefferson's hands... or was it?

In the final minute of the first half, the Vikings star nearly got his hands on a 30-yard reception that would've brought Minnesota to the one-yard line. The wideout, however, reached for the end zone and lost the ball after being tackled.

The ball ended up rolling into the end zone, but was instead ruled a touchback.

Per the rulebook, if an offensive player fumbles the ball out of the end zone, it gets ruled a turnover. The touchback then hands the ball to the opposing team, something that has riled NFL fans up for years.

Pence, however, had something to say about this.

Expand Tweet

Pence wrote in response to GMFB's Kyle Brandt:

"You should not be able to advance the football with a recovery in the end zone, and likewise you should not be further penalized if the opponent does not gain possession. So therefore, the ball should be marked where the fumble occurred."

NFL fans fully on board with Mike Pence's take on Justin Jefferson's fumble

For once, a large section of people agreed with Pence, echoing his stance on the rule.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the rule has been dubbed as harsh by a major section of the NFL fanbase, there has been no noise on Roger Goodell considering a change at the moment.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reports after the game that Jefferson was “trying to do whatever he can to win."

The winless Vikings will next be in action next Sunday in Week 3 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.