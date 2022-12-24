What did Jacquelyn Starer do? Doctor arrested over involvement in January 6 Capitol riot

On Tuesday, December 20, Jacquelyn Starer, a doctor from Ashland, was arrested for allegedly striking a Metropolitan Police Department officer on January 6, 2021. She was caught punching an officer in the latter's body camera footage.

According to a criminal complaint made by an FBI special agent, Jacquelyn Starer, 68, is a "practicing physician licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts."

Further detailing Starer's involvement in the pro-Trump Capitol riot, the complaint pointed out that the physician was seen at the "Stop The Steal" rally and inside the Capitol. She was seen wearing red clothing and a hat that had "TRUMP" written on it along with the number 45.

She was allegedly seen striking a Metropolitan Police Department officer before 3 pm on the west side of the Capitol Rotunda. She is reportedly facing multiple charges including:

"...forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding federal officers; civil disorder; and "engaging in physical violence in a Capitol Building."

Jacquelyn Starer was apparently prepared for the riot with a "mesh knife-proof shirt and bottles of pepper spray"

Jacquelyn Starer, a former physician at Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain, was recently arrested and charged with assault of a police officer. In bodycam footage, the rioter was seen striking the officer.

In an interview, the police officer said:

"...a blonde woman wearing a red jacket and hat punched her in the left side of her head."

Regarding her arrest, the FBI said that they were informed by an online tipster of Starer's plans five days after the assault. Jacquelyn Starer had allegedly told them that she intended on attending the scheduled pro-Trump rally with a “mesh knife-proof shirt and bottles of pepper spray.”

In May 2022, her identity was confirmed by a coworker from photos of the incident.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said:

"Starer illegally entered Capitol grounds. She went into the Capitol through the East Rotunda Doors. Video from body worn cameras worn by Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers shows Starer approach MPD officers and make contact with an MPD officer at approximately 2:59 p.m. Shortly thereafter, Starer struck an MPD Officer...At approximately 3:06pm, surveillance video shows Starer exited the U.S. Capitol from the East Rotunda Doors."

According to the documents, Starer received first aid after she was affected by a "chemical irritant" that was deployed during the incident. She appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon and was later released by a judge.

More than a year after the January 6 insurrection, over 900 people have been arrested from all over the country. According to reports, nearly 300 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

