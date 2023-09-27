What did Jorge Oceguera-Rocha do? Charges explored as Riverside deputy arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Riverside deputy, Jorge Alberto Oceguera-Rocha, 25, has been accused of allegedly having ties to a Mexican drug cartel. Jorge reportedly had more than 100 pounds of fentanyl on him, as per ABC 7 and he was arrested on Sunday, September 17, 2023, during a traffic stop.

The Riverside deputy is currently being held at Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. Authorities took Jorge into custody without incident and his bail is set at $5 million. The amount was decided upon based on the amount of fentanyl he allegedly had in his possession.

Riverside Deputy Oceguera-Rocha was arrested for reportedly selling narcotics in a correctional facility

On September 17, 2023, police arrested a Riverside deputy, Jorge Oceguera-Rocha on the 10 Freeway in Calimesa following a traffic stop. The officer was allegedly selling narcotics within Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, where he had been working since 2019. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Jorge signed his resignation almost immediately after the arrest.

Sheriff's Capt. Rob Roggeveen stated that although the deputy's case was presented before the US Attorney's Office, federal prosecutors refused to seek an indictment. His case was later taken to the District Attorney's office, and a criminal complaint will soon be filed.

"Bail was set at $5 million based on the weight amount (of the fentanyl), danger to the public and potential for Rocha to flee from prosecution," Roggeveen said, as per ABC 7.

He added:

"After a K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics within the vehicle, a search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was (104) pounds of packaged fentanyl pills -- M30s. Also located in the vehicle was a loaded handgun."

Roggeveen stated that authorities are making sure that every employee and personnel in the department "ensure the highest standards of integrity."

An affidavit submitted to the authorities regarding the Riverside deputy alleged that he was going to a well-known "stash location"

Authorities claimed that the deputy had huge amounts of narcotics on him, while he was off-duty. USA Today reported that an investigation into the case began in September after an affidavit was submitted. According to the affidavit, the former deputy's call records were looked into, and it was revealed that he was allegedly planning to go to an "identified narcotic stash location" in Victorville.

According to prison records, Jorge has been charged with possessing narcotics for sale and transportation with the intent to distribute narcotics. Despite the charges, he pleaded not guilty on Monday. NewsNation further reported that Jorge's next court hearing has been scheduled for October 31, 2023.