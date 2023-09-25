"We went for a ride and took care of things": Natalee Holloway suspect Joran van der Sloot's email explored in wake of disappearance

18-year-old teenager, Natalee Holloway disappeared on May 30, 2005, and the case soon made headlines in the United States. Joran van der Sloot was considered the prime suspect in the case. While the case is still filled with mysteries, federal investigators obtained a strange never-seen-before e-mail that Sloot sent to a friend, back in 2010.

As per The Messenger, the mail came to light on September 23, 2023, and it was reportedly about the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway and it read:

"We went for a ride and took care of things."

Authorities are still trying to find the remains of the teenager. Since she was last seen with Sloot, they have charged him with her disappearance, but not with murder. In June 2023, Sloot faced extradition from Peru to the US.

The mail sent by Joran van der Sloot contained details about the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway

About 18 years ago, American teenager Natalee Holloway disappeared in Aruba. After authorities failed to find leads in Holloway's case, they declared her dead on January 12, 2012. However, her remains were never found.

Expand Tweet

Her classmates claimed that they last saw her outside a restaurant in Aruba. She was seen with three local residents, Joran van der Sloot, Deepak Kalpoe, and Satish Kalpoe. The three men, however, stated that they had just dropped her at her hotel, and did not know what happened to her after that.

While the three men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in Natalee Holloway's disappearance on multiple occasions, they were freed each time due to lack of evidence.

Among the three suspects, Sloot was serving prison time in Peru, after he was convicted in a 2010 murder case. In June 2023, he was extradited to the USA. Recently, The Messenger reported that the feds obtained an e-mail that he sent to a friend identified as David G.

The mail was sent from Sloot's Yahoo! email address back in 2010, and it read:

"My dad got a boat two days later. We went for a ride and took care of things. That's all I'm going to say."

Authorities in Aruba contacted several boat operators over the years as they believed that Natalee's body was possibly dumped at sea. Police told The Messenger:

"It's always seemed most likely that she was taken out on a boat. But the key is figuring out who would have taken him out there to do it. He and his father didn't have a boat of their own."

Expand Tweet

Over the years Sloot told authorities several versions of what happened to Natalee Holloway

While the story involving the boat isn't new, its versions have changed over time. Back in 2008, Sloot sat down for a hidden camera interview. As per The Messenger, he claimed that Natalee Holloway died after she had seizures while they were sharing an intimate moment on the beach.

He then allegedly asked a friend, identified as Daury, to dispose of the body in a boat. He claimed that they tossed her body into the sea. However, Sloot later claimed that he lied during the interview.

In 2010, he told the victim's family attorney, that his father had allegedly dumped her body at a construction site. Authorities, however, could not gather evidence to corroborate the claim. As per the publication, Federal prosecutors claimed that in February 2010, Sloot contacted Natalee's mother through her family attorney and stated that he would give her the location of the victim's remains in exchange for $250,000. This caused him to face charges related to extortion and fraud.

Aruba law enforcement agencies had conducted extensive searches to locate the missing teenager. Dutch soldiers and American special agents from the FBI also assisted in the search for Natalee but to no avail.

Apart from the emails sent to a friend regarding the victim's disappearance, Sloot sent about 79 emails to her parents' lawyer. This was when he asked for $250,000 to reveal the location of Natalee Holloway's remains. A 2010 indictment regarding these allegations stated:

"The information, as the defendant then knew, was false."

Since the disappearance of the teenager, the suspect told authorities several versions of what happened to the 18-year-old girl. However, no evidence could be gathered to corroborate any of his claims.

Sloot has pleaded not guilty to all the charges regarding Natalee Holloway's disappearance. He is currently being held in a jail in Alabama, and his trial has been scheduled to begin after November 2023.