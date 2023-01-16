What did Darius Miles do? University of Alabama basketball player charged with murder

A day after Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was sidelined for the season due to an ankle injury, the 21-year-old was charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near the University of Alabama campus.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Darius Miles, a reserve on the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide team in Alabama, and another man identified as Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder after the two shot and killed Jamea Harris, a twenty-three-year-old woman from Birmingham.

Captain Jack Kennedy of Tuscaloosa Police announced the charges against the alleged perpetrators. The victim was reportedly inside a vehicle at the time of the incident. As per authorities, some other individuals involved in the incident are not affiliated with the university.

Details behind Darius Miles' arrest explored

Captain Jack Kennedy, who detailed the incident, said that police were alerted of the near-campus shooting when the driver of a vehicle, in which the victim was a passenger, approached campus police and informed them that they had been attacked by a suspect who shot into their vehicle.

Authorities said that the unidentified driver who approached the campus police added that he fired back in self-defense, claiming that one of the suspects was injured during the deadly altercation. Shortly after, the two suspects were arrested after they were identified using surveillance video that captured the incident.

The injured suspect, who was struck during the incident, was reportedly taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities, who are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, purported that a minor altercation sparked the lethal episode. In a statement, Captain Jack Kennedy said:

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip.”

“The member agencies of the Violent Crimes Unit utilized all their resources and worked together flawlessly to bring this case to a resolution in a rapid manner.’’

Darius Miles was taken into Tuscaloosa County Jail after the arrest

Following the incident, Darius Miles was filmed as he was being led to the Tuscaloosa County Jail in restraints. Condemning the near-campus shooting, the University of Alabama issued a statement and said:

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

The University of Alabama added that they have since expelled the suspect from the campus. Miles, who played six games this season before he was benched due to an ankle injury, was also removed from the athletic department's website.

