What did Taylor Rene Parker do? Texas suspect convicted of killing a pregnant woman for an unborn baby

Taylor Rene Parker, a 29-year-old woman from Texas, was found guilty of ruthlessly killing 21-year-old Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock in October 2020, CBS news reported.

A Texas jury convicted Parker of capital murder on Monday, October 3. This was two years after she bludgeoned Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock - who was pregnant. She also abducted her daughter, who was cut out of her womb and later reportedly died.

According to the news outlet, the jury of six men and six women deliberated for an hour before they convicted Parker of the heinous crime of murdering a seven-and-a-half-month pregnant woman at her home to claim her unborn baby as her own.

During the three-week trial, prosecutors outlined the horrific details of the murder where Parker reportedly stabbed the pregnant woman over a hundred times with a scalpel before removing the unborn baby out of the victim’s womb.

As per CBS News, during the trial, Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards told the jury:

“In the past two weeks, the evidence has never been more clear. She’s a liar, a manipulator, and now she’s gonna be held accountable for it.”

The victim’s 3-year-old daughter was reportedly home when Parker violently killed her mother.

Taylor Rene Parker faked a pregnancy to keep from losing her boyfriend

According to CBS News, in the months leading up to the murder, Taylor Rene Parker faked being pregnant so that she could hang on to her boyfriend.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Parker went to extreme lengths to deceive her boyfriend. While calling Parker a consummate actress, prosecutors said that she faked ultrasounds, uploaded multiple posts relating to her pregnancy on social media, and also had a gender reveal party.

Prosecutors argued that the murder was premeditated as investigations revealed that Parker had done extensive research on pre-mature babies before killing the pregnant victim.

After abducting the baby, Parker fled the scene but was stopped by a Texas State Trooper for speeding.

According to PEOPLE, Parker reportedly told the officer that she was driving to a hospital after she had the baby on the side of the road.

Parker and the baby were both rushed to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma, where hospital staff reportedly grew suspicious after she refused to be treated by the doctors. The baby later died at the hospital.

In October 2020, Parker was arrested by the Oklahoma police. She pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Taylor Rene Parker couldn't conceive a child due to a hysterectomy

According to the New York Post, Taylor Rene Parker couldn’t get pregnant after a hysterectomy. To avoid losing her boyfriend, Parker faked a pregnancy for 10 months and later bludgeoned Simmons-Hancock’s skull with a hammer and slashed her more than 100 times.

While describing the terrible ordeal endured by the victim, the prosecutor said:

“The pain Reagan must have felt when Taylor started cutting her abdomen, hip to hip … indescribable.”

During the trial, prosecutors asked the jury to consider capital punishment and sentence Parker to death. On October 12, jurors will reportedly hear arguments related to Parker's sentencing, CBS News reports.

