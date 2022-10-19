What did Melissa Towne do? Texas mom charged with murder over brutal death of 5-year-old daughter

On Monday, October 17, 2022, Melissa Towne was charged with capital murder for the death of her five-year-old daughter. She was accused of stabbing, strangling, and placing a bag over her daughter's head.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement that the Houston mother had allegedly confessed to the murder of the young girl. Melissa Towne reportedly took her daughter to the woods at Spring Creek Park on Sunday and slashed her throat with a knife before suffocating her. However, when she realized that the knife wound hadn't killed her, she confessed to having strangled her for more than half an hour.

Ugochi Iloka KHOU @UgochiKHOU NEW: 37-yr-old Melissa Towne, the mom who confessed to killing her 5-yr-old daughter Nichole in Tomball, just faced a judge . She was visibly upset and crying when leaving the court room. Her bond will remain at $15-million. Why her mental health will be evaluated at noon @KHOU NEW: 37-yr-old Melissa Towne, the mom who confessed to killing her 5-yr-old daughter Nichole in Tomball, just faced a judge . She was visibly upset and crying when leaving the court room. Her bond will remain at $15-million. Why her mental health will be evaluated at noon @KHOU https://t.co/blaVunrw8d

In court, Towne explained in detail the entire process of murdering her young daughter. According to ABC13, the mother recounted how she sat on top of her child, covered her mouth with her hand, and placed a trash bag over her head when the young girl started to fight for her life. At one point, the child even begged her mother to stop because she'd been "good," but to no avail.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, immediately after the killing, Melissa Towne took her daughter's body to HCA Tomball Hospital and claimed that the child "was hurting." A nurse, however, found the five-year-old's body wrapped up in plastic and mesh bags. She was pronounced dead at the hospital and Towne was taken into custody.

Brooke Taylor @ABC13Brooke Family members share these photos of a 5-year-old girl brutally killed. Her own mother, Melissa Towne, is accused of slicing her throat and suffocating her. Records reveal the little girl struggled and even pleaded with her mom. Family members share these photos of a 5-year-old girl brutally killed. Her own mother, Melissa Towne, is accused of slicing her throat and suffocating her. Records reveal the little girl struggled and even pleaded with her mom. https://t.co/TuAWNf3LJ1

Sheriff Gonzalez said:

"The child was unresponsive. The child had what appeared to be a laceration and possible ligature marks on the child’s neck. The child was pronounced deceased. Towne admitted to killing her daughter."

Ed Gonzalez @SheriffEd_HCSO Ed Gonzalez @SheriffEd_HCSO Pct 4 Deputy Constables responded to an incident. Preliminary: a child, possibly 5-6 yrs of age was transported to a hospital after allegedly being cut/stabbed by her mother while at Spring Creek Park (Tomball) The child has been pronounced deceased at a hospital. HCSO CSI 1/2 Pct 4 Deputy Constables responded to an incident. Preliminary: a child, possibly 5-6 yrs of age was transported to a hospital after allegedly being cut/stabbed by her mother while at Spring Creek Park (Tomball) The child has been pronounced deceased at a hospital. HCSO CSI 1/2 Arrest update: on 10/16/22, Melissa White Towne (37) drove to a hospital emergency room. Towne’s 5-yr-old daughter was found partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, in Towne’s Jeep Cherokee. The child was unresponsive. The child had what appeared to be a laceration and 1/2 twitter.com/SheriffEd_HCSO… Arrest update: on 10/16/22, Melissa White Towne (37) drove to a hospital emergency room. Towne’s 5-yr-old daughter was found partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, in Towne’s Jeep Cherokee. The child was unresponsive. The child had what appeared to be a laceration and 1/2 twitter.com/SheriffEd_HCSO… https://t.co/gvWMKH5Bit

Child Protective Services reveals that Melissa Towne has a disturbing history

When asked why she had so brutally murdered her own daughter, Melissa Towne reportedly said that the young child was:

"Evil and didn't want to deal with her anymore."

ABC13 reported that one of her old neighbors, Alan Pffar had to call the police on her several times. He even said that Towne's behavior compelled him to put up security cameras outside his home.

Pffar told them:

"We always knew she had mental issues. She would have arguments with my mailbox for no reason...One time, she was beating up on a car. I didn't realize it was hers. She was hitting it with a baseball bat."

Rilwan Balogun @KPRC2Rilwan



This woman says agencies ‘failed’ the 5-year-old and Towne. “They have some culpability in this” : Several neighbors tell me they called authorities multiple times through the years concerning Melissa Towne.This woman says agencies ‘failed’ the 5-year-old and Towne. @KPRC2 “They have some culpability in this” : Several neighbors tell me they called authorities multiple times through the years concerning Melissa Towne. This woman says agencies ‘failed’ the 5-year-old and Towne. @KPRC2 https://t.co/h80p9bVHM0

Child Protective Services, who are carrying out an investigation into the murder, released a statement mentioning that Melissa Towne has a rocky history with the CPS. However, further information is not available as CPS investigations are confidential.

In a statement, they said:

"Child Protective Services is investigating this tragic death alongside law enforcement. The child’s mother, Melissa Towne, does have prior history with CPS, but specific details of CPS investigations are confidential according to law. Ms. Towne has three additional children ranging in age from 2 years old to 18 years old who are safe and have been living with other family members."

The deceased child's father was in custody of her, and in a statement sent to Eyewitness News, the family said that they were grieving the horrible loss of the child and trying to figure out how to go on from here. Demanding justice for a child they all loved dearly, the family said:

"She was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity. We are hoping and praying justice will be served and the heartless monster who took our sweet girl away from us pay for the innocent life she took."

Melissa Towne's bond was set at $15 million.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes