What did Phillip Hughes do? Texas grandfather accused of killing grandson

Texas grandfather Phillip Hughes was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his grandson to death on Sunday. Police have also recovered an edged blade weapon, which they believe might be the murder weapon.

The 62-year-old is currently being held at the Joint Detention Center of the North Richland Hills Police Department. Phillip Hughes was charged with capital murder after local police arrived at the house and found Hughes’ 8-year-old grandson fatally stabbed.

The juvenile victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe that there is no involvement of any other suspect apart from Phillip Hughes.

Richland Hills PD @RichlandHillsPD



richlandhills.com/DocumentCenter… Police responded to a stabbing of an 8-year-old. The suspect is in custody and charged with Capital Murder. Police responded to a stabbing of an 8-year-old. The suspect is in custody and charged with Capital Murder.richlandhills.com/DocumentCenter…

62-year-old Phillip Hughes allegedly stabbed his minor grandson to death

On Sunday morning, just a few hours into the new year, Richland Hills police responded to a 911 call that reported a stabbing incident involving a minor boy. According to the police, the individual who made the 911 call lived at the residence. The incident took place in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive shortly after 7.30 am local time.

Police discovered a fatally stabbed young boy at the residence. The victim was identified as an 8-year-old, and the suspect was his 62-year-old grandfather Phillip Hughes. Shortly after the gruesome discovery, law enforcement officials found Hughes a few blocks away and took him into custody. A neighbor’s doorbell camera reportedly captured the arrest of Phillip Hughes.

As per Law & Crime, law enforcement officials recalled the incident and said:

“On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at about 7:50 am, the Richland Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported stabbing at a residence in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive in Richland Hills, TX. The neighboring police and fire agencies also responded to assist.”

Matt🙈🙉🙊 (US Army Vet)🇺🇲🇨🇦🇺🇦 @MatthewSeanR @RichlandHillsPD This is beyond tragic. That boys last moments on earth were of his very own grandfather murdering him with a knife. There can only be one kind of punishment for that sort of horrific act. @RichlandHillsPD This is beyond tragic. That boys last moments on earth were of his very own grandfather murdering him with a knife. There can only be one kind of punishment for that sort of horrific act.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed. Upon investigation, police recovered a possible murder weapon, a bladed weapon. They are yet to come to a conclusion about the motive behind this brutal attack on the young boy. Investigators discovered that the minor boy was living in that house with his grandfather and a few other relatives.

Police officers believe no other suspects are involved apart from Phillip Hughes

Officer Sheena McEachran of the Richland Hills Police Department addressed the incident and said:

“We have lots of questions, just like everyone else has. And throughout the investigation, we'll hopefully be able to answer all the questions and why this tragedy occurred.”

McEachran further stated that the police are doing everything they can to bring justice to the family of the juvenile victim. The officer added:

“There's not a lot of words right now to describe a lot of the feelings involved, but we are doing everything we can to investigate this fully and making sure we bring justice for the family.”

Domingo Bustos , Mingo @domingo_bustos8 @RichlandHillsPD How Sad..For some New Years mean new pressures..Signs of distress in Family or Others can be common, be on the lookout for the signs and help someone accordingly to assist in preventing our Children or anyone for that matter from getting hurt.. @RichlandHillsPD How Sad..For some New Years mean new pressures..Signs of distress in Family or Others can be common, be on the lookout for the signs and help someone accordingly to assist in preventing our Children or anyone for that matter from getting hurt..

Hughes is now awaiting his arraignment and is being held at the North Richland Hills Police Department’s Joint Detention. As mentioned before, officers don’t believe that any other suspect is involved in the alleged crime. The police department released a statement on Sunday that stated:

“The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved.”

The case is currently under investigation. Hence, not a lot of details are available as of now. Police, however, have urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to contact detectives. They have also given individuals the option of submitting anonymous tips.

Poll : 0 votes