What did Roger Golubski do? Former Kansas City detective charged over trafficking allegations

On Monday, November 14, Kansas officials announced that 69-year-old former Kansas City detective Roger Golubski has been indicted for trafficking allegations.

Fox reported that along with alleged accomplices LeMark Roberson, Richard Robinson, and accused drug dealer Cecil Brooks, Golubski was accused of conspiring to keep a woman captive and used for what prosecutors described as "involuntary s*xual servitude."

The charges emerged from a criminal case that supposedly occurred in Kansas City in the late 90's and early 2000's.

As reported by NBC, Roger Golubski used his position as a law enforcement professional to provide aid to Brooks and his associates in exploiting female victims, at least one of whom was only aged 13 reportedly.

More details of the allegations against Roger Golubski

According to CNN, the allegations against Golubski surfaced in 2016 after his reported involvement in the double murder conviction of Lamonte McIntyre, who had been serving time in prison since 1993, when he was 17 years old.

In 2017, McIntyre was released after a District Attorney reviewed his case. Upon leaving prison, the former convict filed a lawsuit against several Kansas City officers, including Golubski, alleging corruption and misconduct.

McIntyre and his mother accused the latter of assault, also placing charges of coercing a confession from McIntyre with regards to the double murder conviction.

According to the lawsuit, Golubski and various other officers were accused of associating with drug dealer Cecil Brooks, who supposedly bribed them for protection. The former detective was also accused of exploiting young black women and forcing them into Brooks' alleged human trafficking ring.

As per the November 14 indictment, Roger Golubski would target young black girls from dysfunctional homes before locking them in a Kansas City apartment and forcing them to carry out inappropriate relations with men.

In return for protecting Brooks, Golubski not only received money, but also unpaid access to the young girls who had been forced into the trafficking ring, according to CNN.

The anonymous victims stated that when they tried to reject Golubski's demands, he would threaten or assault them with the aid of suspects Richard “Bone” Robinson and LeMark Roberson. As per Kansas City authorities, one of the victims stated that when she was 16, Golubski hit her, pulled her hair and physically abused her.

In response to the allegations, Team Roc, a social justice initiative championed by popular rapper Jay-Z, addressed the heinous nature of the charges made against Golubski and other Kansas City officers, stating:

“(This is) one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history.”

Democrat Kansas State Senator Cindy Hoscher acknowledged the arrest, implying that Golubski had a reputation for corruption.

Her statement read:

“To God be all the Glory! It’s been a long time coming to see Roger Golubski arrested.”

Golubski has pleaded "not guilty" to the charges inflicted.

