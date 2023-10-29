Who is Spring Thibaudeau? All about the Mormon mother arrested after taking teenage son to Alaska over a doomsday prophecy

Spring Thibaudeau, 49, and her brother, Brook Hale, 47, have been taken into custody on October 27, for allegedly taking her son to Alaska for 'Second Coming of Christ.' Both Spring and Brook are doomsday believers. While leaving their house, Spring asked her husband to file a fake missing persons report for their 16-year-old son, Blaze.

Spring is described as a woman who believed in Mormonism. She, along with her husband, would regularly go to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It has been reported that in 2015, Spring Thibaudeau started showing interest in doomsday teachings. She eventually involved the couple's daughter, Abigail, 23, in these as well.

Mormon mother Spring Thibaudeau believed in doomsday teachings and that her son Blaze has to play an important role in the final days

On Friday, October 27, 2023, Spring and her brother, Brook, were taken into custody from the Alaska border. They also found the missing teenager, Blaze, with them. Spring and her husband Ben's daughter Abigail was also in the company of her sibling, mother, and uncle on the border that day. Gilbert Police Officials uploaded a post on X, where they wrote,

"Blaze was in the company of his mother, Spring Thibaudeau, his uncle Brook Hale, and sister Abigail Thibaudeau. Spring Thibaudeau and Brook Hale were arrested on valid full extradition warrants and turned over to Alaska State Troopers."

Spring began to have an interest in doomsday teachings and soon got Abigail in the circle. Her brother, Brook Hale, also expressed fascination with the subject. Spring also took part in multiple energy healing sessions and began studying more on the topic. In December 2021, Abigail told her husband, Braydon, that she saw a dream about the last two days, and the couple ended up buying two years' worth of food items.

In April, Spring asked her husband if they could live apart. Ben moved out but shared a cordial relationship with her. Recently, in the first week of October, he moved back in with Spring.

Spring and her brother face criminal charges

On October 23, Blaze was seen in company with his mother and sister headed to Boise Airport. The very next day, a judge ordered Blaze's immediate return to his father, Ben. He had previously contacted the police when he felt that his son was possibly in trouble.

On October 26, he received the information that his wife and children had used their passports to go to Canada. Upon being asked about Spring Thibaudeau, Ben said that she and Abi considered Blaze a "Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return." Before the family was found, a worried Ben told local outlets,

"They feel they needed to take him to an undisclosed location where he would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming."

After the mother and the uncle got arrested, they were slapped with criminal charges as well. While Spring faces two felony counts of custodial interference, Brook Hale has been charged with a felony warrant for two counts of conspiracy to commit custodial interference.