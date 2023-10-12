What did Lucas Cridlebaugh do? Charges explored Winter Springs High School teacher arrested over inappropriate contact with a minor 

25-year-old Lucas Cridlebaugh, a social studies teacher at Winter Springs High School, has been arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor student. Cridlebaugh faces several charges including lascivious molestation of a minor. Law enforcement officers have confirmed that the investigation is an active one.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the molestation of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to authorities, the student's mother got to know that Lucas was sending inappropriate messages to her daughter. Cridlebaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 11, and was placed on administrative leave, a day before, on October 10, Tuesday. It has been further confirmed that Lucas Cridlebaugh has been booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Winter Springs High School social studies teacher, Lucas Cridlebaugh, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of molesting a student

The chain of events began after the mother of a student of Winter Springs High School, found out about some inappropriate messages that her daughter allegedly received. What's more upsetting is that her social studies teacher, 25-year-old Lucas Cridlebaugh, is said to be the sender of the texts. The mother of the student claimed that throughout the spring and early summer of this year, Cridlebaugh sent the student sexily explicit communications.

According to Seminole County Sheriff's Office, they too found explicit messages from the social studies teacher, on the young girl's cell phone. According to his arrest affidavit, inappropriate messages were found on his phone as well. The student reportedly told cops that their intimate relationship began in May 2023.

Lucas Cridlebaugh faces a series of charges including two counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim aged 12-16 and three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim aged 12-16. The same has been confirmed by the sheriff's office as well.

School principal Pete Gaffney said in a message to the parents,

"I want you to know that any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. We will continue to fully cooperate and assist law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

Cridlebaugh was placed on administrative leave a day before he was arrested

The Seminole County Public Schools issued a statement addressing the recent events and the teacher's arrest.

The statement read:

"We have been informed that Mr. Cridlebaugh has been placed under arrest this evening. Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. We will continue to fully cooperate and assist law enforcement as they continue their investigation."

It further mentioned:

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools."

The school district mentioned that as soon as they became aware of the allegations they placed the teacher on administrative leave immediately.

They further reported the alleged incident to the Department of Family and Children Services and Law Enforcement. Authorities are investigating the case, and have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the allegations.