What happened to Mia Kanu? Driver arrested after veterinary student found dead on the road

Mia Kanu, a 23-year-old veterinary student at Tennessee State University passed away after she fell from a moving vehicle in June 2023. While the incident took place on June 3, 2023, and two days later, on June 5, 2023, Mia was pronounced dead due to her injuries. However, according to the Detroit Free Press, she was kept on life support until June 8, 2023, as she was an organ donor.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Kentia Monique Fearn, was arrested and is being accused of leaving the area instead of stopping and helping Kanu.

The Oakland County prosecutors charged Fearn on Friday, September 15, 2023, of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. If the 23-year-old is found guilty, she could receive a sentence of up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

When authorities first found Mia Kanu's body, they couldn't determine how she ended up there.

Expand Tweet

Mia Kanu died due to injuries from falling out of a moving car that Kentia Monique Fearn was driving

Tennessee State University student Mia Kanu was found dead on a street in Michigan. A day before the accident, after Mia finished her work shift at Green Lantern Pizza in Berkeley, she was picked up by her friend Kentia in a 2022 Jeep Compass. The girls allegedly attended a house party before they drove back when the tragedy struck.

While it is yet to be determined if Kanu fell from the car or if she was pushed out, police have arrested Kentia, who was driving the car. As mentioned earlier, Kentia is being charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. However, that isn't all as she is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. If she is convicted, she would face up to 93 days in prison and either a fine of $500 or 360 hours of community service.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that according to the law, anyone who is involved in an accident needs to stop and report it to the authorities.

"Leaving the scene when someone is seriously injured or dies is a felony. My office will hold those who do so accountable," McDonald added.

Cops had stated that they received reports of an unconscious female lying on the street in front of Coach House Apartments at around 4:32 am local time on June 3.

Southfield Deputy Police Chief Jeff Jagielski told WJBK that they believe that an argument broke out between an individual and the driver in the parking lot of the apartment the two women had just left.

Jagielski added that whenever they have an "untimely death of an otherwise healthy" person, they look at it as a homicide until they have evidence against it.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found Mia Kanu and rushed her to a hospital. She allegedly had sustained some injuries from the fall and as mentioned earlier, the veterinary student succumbed to her injuries on June 5, 2023.

Mia's mother Bianca Vanmeter spoke to The Detroit Free Press on June 12, 2023. Bianca said that Mia had no brain activity but because she was a donor, her liver went to a baby while her kidneys went to a recipient. She added that Mia's tissues and muscles were donated to the Gift of Life.

"She just looked like a beautiful angel laying in bed," Biance noted.

Expand Tweet

Law enforcement officials are trying to figure out the details of the case

Officers are still investigating the case, as it is still unclear if she fell out of the car by accident or not. Thus, homicide charges haven't been pressed as of now.

The authorities are yet to determine why and how the victim fell out of the car, and why her friend did not stop the car. They also do not know what events possibly led to the alleged incident that killed Mia Kanu.

Mia's mother, Bianca also revealed that at that time, Kentia was living at their house. She said that something had happened and "somebody knows something" and all the family wants are answers.

"If they could just tell the true story of what happened and why they didn’t go back for her, why they didn’t help her more. I would really want to know that," Bianca added.

Bianca has stated that she is relieved that some charges have at least been filed in connection to her daughter's horrific death. She also mentioned being grateful that finally someone is considered accountable for the incident.

"Like, just having the ignorance for someone's life, and somebody that you called a friend, you needed to be held accountable," Mia Kanu's mother said.

Southfield Police have confirmed that there is a video footage that had captured the incident. Bianca Vanmeter said that the last time she saw her daughter alive was on June 2, before she left for work.

"I have these 'Justice for Mia' signs at my front door, and one fell recently and he (Tails, a cat Mia Kanu adopted) just went and sat on it. I was just like, 'Awww, do you miss your mom?' You know, like what are you thinking?" Bianca said.

Expand Tweet

Mia Kanu had reportedly come home during summer break. Bianca has expressed her gratitude and gratefulness towards everybody who supported her in the process of fighting for justice for her deceased daughter.