What happened to Alexandra Hemmann? Boyfriend arrested as 22-year-old woman found dead in an apartment

On Saturday, August 12, Alexandra Hemmann was found dead in an apartment in Kentucky. The suspect, Alexandra's boyfriend, David Alan Profitt II, was taken into custody without incident on the same day that the woman was found dead. Several people who knew the victim allegedly claimed that she used to face domestic violence.

Following the arrest, Profitt was charged with murder and unlawful theft related to the death of Alexandra Hemmann. Detective David Grimsley confirmed that additional charges may be filed against him after the case is presented to the grand jury. As of now, Profitt has reportedly been booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Alexandra Hemmann's boyfriend has been arrested without incident in connection to her death

After authorities discovered Alexandra Hemmann's dead body in an apartment, their immediate investigation led them to consider her boyfriend to be the primary suspect behind her death.

They arrested him on the same day at a Topgolf outlet in Indiana. Fishers Police Department and the Bowling Green Police Department reportedly contacted the FBI after they realised that Profitt might have fled the area. Cops said:

"Task Force Officers with the FBI VCTF began searching for Profitt who was eventually located at Topgolf in Fishers. Additionally, Fishers SWAT was requested to respond and ultimately apprehended Profitt without incident."

Officer Ronnie Ward of the Bowling Green Police Department revealed that the victim's friends have been trying to reach out to her for quite some time, but they failed. However, the identity of the person who requested the welfare check to the house in 1043 Winners Circle, apartment C, in Bowling Green, is yet to determined.

Alexandra Hemmann's death is currently considered to be "inconclusive." Detective David Grimsley said:

"In the coming days, Profitt will be transported to the Warren County Jail. We expect additional charges as we present the case to the grand jury."

The incident took place a few months after the couple posted happy pictures on Facebook.

Alexandra's co-workers gave described her as a "sweet" woman. One of her co-workers, Faith Edgerton, wrote on August 14 in a Facebook post:

"Rest in peace to my sweet friend. I love you so much and I am so heart broken I can hardly belive it. You are loved more than you know and nothing will quite ever be the same. I will miss our morning coffees and funny sayings we made up and your random Connecticut accent that came out. Thank you for being such a great friend to me."

Another co-worker of Alexandra, Monica Martin, stated that she was a "hoot" and an extremely sweet and hardworking woman. She further urged people to reach out to authorities if anybody is being a victim of domestic violence.

"This sweet, funny, hard working, wanna catch a thief, do your AP4me, young beautiful woman is gone too soon! So many of my Lowe’s family is grieving for this young woman. Please reach out if you or someone you know is going through domestic violence! Do not be silent! I will be there for you!"

Ronda Fields wrote that she was heartbroken by the tragic demise of the victim. She wrote:

"Alex at 22 still had this innocence & purity in her heart that made her see the best in anyone, she got excited about even the most mundane task like sorting papers, and she would turn anything into a competition just to get her peers going...I always told Alex she was 'brand new' because she saw everything in the same way a kid does and would get so excited, which made you excited because seeing it from her view made you see the joy in whatever it was."

She continued:

"She had tears in her eyes talking about seeing baby donkeys, loved getting free swag bags of prizes, and believed that one of her peers was arrested for running out of gas because her AP brothers told her it was true. Alex accomplished so much in the 19 months she worked for me and I am heartbroken that we all don’t get to see her finish growing up."

As evident from the above post, like Martin, Fields wrote on her post that people should speak up and take a stand for themselves if they are going through any sort of domestic turmoil or abuse.

The investigation in the death of Alexandra Hemmann is still ongoing. Further details about her murder are yet to be made public.