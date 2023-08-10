What did Craig Deleeuw Robertson post? Utah man killed by FBI over Joe Biden death threats on Facebook

On Wednesday, August 9, Utah man Craig Deleeuw Robertson was fatally gunned down by FBI agents after he allegedly leveled death threats at President Joe Biden. According to News Week, upon hearing Joe Biden's plans to visit Utah, Robertson posted online that he would assassinate the President with a sniper rifle.

On the morning that President Biden was scheduled to land in the state, FBI Agents attempted to serve a warrant to Robertson. By the end of the encounter, authorities confirmed that Robertson was dead.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

Frank Figliuzzi @FrankFigliuzzi1 This is the Facebook profile photo of Craig Deleeuw Robertson, shot and killed today in Utah by FBI agents working the case on his threats to kill president Joe Biden, DA Alvin Bragg and others: pic.twitter.com/LPQSHtoc8J

The shooting of Craig Deleeuw Robertson is currently being reviewed by the FBI. Authorities have not yet discussed the details of the encounter. However, they confirmed that no FBI agents have sustained any injuries.

The FBI established that Craig Deleeuw Robertson was a legitimate threat to society

According to CBS, Craig Deleeuw Robertson was identified by the FBI as a potentially radical Donald Trump supporter. As per KSL, upon learning that President Biden had scheduled a trip to Utah, Robertson described his intentions to harm the politician.

Scott Hutcheson @scotthutcheson4



If only the FBI could have caught this before... Craig Deleeuw Robertson shot and killed by FBI for threatening President Biden.If only the FBI could have caught this before... pic.twitter.com/xC2WxMRT6o

Robertson reportedly posted:

“The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!”

Robertson also wrote:

“In my dream, I see Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of a DC parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood. Hoorah."

CBS noted that as per arrest documents, Robertson also threatened to harm other political figures such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York attorney Letitia James.

In another post, Robertson publicly attacked the FBI as well.

"To my friends in Federal Bureau of Idiots: I know you're reading this and you have no idea how close your agents came to 'bang'," he wrote.

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



The FBI was investigating Robertson for allegedly making threats directed at Joe Biden and… pic.twitter.com/4LwfzJrFFX BREAKING: The FBI has reportedly shot and killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson of Utah, as they tried to execute an arrest warrant on him at his residence in Provo, Utah early this morning.The FBI was investigating Robertson for allegedly making threats directed at Joe Biden and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Authorities claimed that Robertson even indicated that he owned a sniper rifle and a ghillie suit. In the criminal complaint, the FBI said that as a result, the suspect should be considered a legitimate threat to security.

The FBI complaint read:

"I therefore believe this is knowing and willful true threat to kill or cause injury to President Biden using an M24 sniper rifle while being concealed by a ghillie suit during President Biden's visit to Utah."

The threats were taken seriously by the FBI, who attempted to serve a warrant to Craig Deleeuw Robertson at his home in Provo, near Salt Lake City. Agents reportedly attempted to confront the suspect at approximately 5:30 am. The Guardian reported that one neighbor, Cooper Robinson, was walking his dog when he saw police cars surrounding Robertson's home.

In an interview with KSL, Robinson said that while he did not know the details of the encounter, it appeared that Robertson refused to obey the commands of law enforcement agents.

“I couldn’t see much from where I was, I could just hear. They started talking over their microphone saying, ‘Craig Robertson, please come out with your hands up. They did that a few times," Robinson said.

The witness added that they heard several loud sounds, some of which they believed to be flash bangs. Soon after, Robinson learned that Robertson had died in the encounter.

In the criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Craig Deleeuw Robertson was formally charged with three felony counts. The allegations included interstate threats, influencing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement.