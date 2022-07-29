What did Brett Forsell do? Man who threatened Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged with felony stalking 

On July 9, 49-year-old Brett Forsell was arrested for threatening Pramila Jayapal, a US representative based in Seattle.

Brett Forsell, who also resides in Seattle, was accused of stalking Pramila Jayapal and making death threats toward her. He was arrested at night outside Jayapal's home when officers reported a man allegedly was shouting that he would kill her.

Nicholas Wu is at #AAJA22 @nicholaswu12 NEW - the King County Prosecuting Attorney charges Brett Forsell with one count of felony stalking.



While Brett Forsell was initially released on Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office announced that he would be charged with felony stalking and hate crimes against Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian American to serve in the House of Representatives.

What did Brett Forsell allegedly do to Pramila Jayapal?

According to the arrest documents, Brett Forsell allegedly began targetting Pramila Jayapal due to her elected position. NBC reported that the harassment started in January when Forsell sent the US representative an email stating he did not like her.

Prosecutors note the case developed further in late June, when Forsell began wandering and driving around the politician's home, shouting out insults and threats towards her. However, authorities allege that he initially stopped after being confronted by her husband, though he would return eventually.

On July 9, Jayapal accused Forsell of coming up to her porch and making anti-Indian statements. She claimed that Forsell said:

"Go back to India."

According to court documents, he would also rev his car outside the house threateningly. Jayapal's husband reported that he may have also fired a pellet gun toward them.

Upon the arrival of Seattle authorities, Forsell surrendered with his arms raised. He was found to have been in possession of a handgun.

HJ (Hank) Ellison @hjtherealj The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Brett Forsell was charged Wednesday after additional evidence was gathered by police investigators. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Brett Forsell was charged Wednesday after additional evidence was gathered by police investigators. In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. https://t.co/fhIfFXKDE8

In response to the incident, Siham Znibner, a spokesperson of Jayapal, said that the representative and her family were unharmed.

Znibner said:

“Congresswoman Jayapal confirms that incidents occurred at her Seattle home on Saturday night when she was present."

The statement continued:

"The Congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents."

In a separate statement, Pramila Jayapal thanked the authorities for intervening.

She said:

“I am grateful to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for holding this man accountable for his dangerous actions, to the victim’s advocate for her assistance throughout the process, and to the Seattle Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police, and the House Sergeant at Arms for continuing to keep my family, me, and my staff safe."

Susannah Frame @SFrameK5 According to @SeattlePD documents suspect Brett Forsell allegedly showed up to Congresswoman Primala Jayapal’s home at 11:30 Saturday night. Neighbors said they saw him drive by her house 3 times, yelling profanities According to @SeattlePD documents suspect Brett Forsell allegedly showed up to Congresswoman Primala Jayapal’s home at 11:30 Saturday night. Neighbors said they saw him drive by her house 3 times, yelling profanities

Authorities reported that Forsell must now adhere to a Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order, which suspends his right to possess a firearm. His bail is set at $500000.

