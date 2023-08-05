Who is Karen Vergata? All about the “Fire Island Jane Doe” as she is identified as Giglo Beach murder victim

On Friday, August 4, New York authorities announced that one of the Giglo Beach murder victims have been identified as Karen Vergata. The remains of Vergata, the biological mother of two surviving sons, were reportedly first discovered on Giglo Beach in 1996.

Authorities suspect that she is one of the several victims of Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old Nassau County architect, who is suspected of being a serial killer.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a murder investigation. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to USA Today, at the time of her death, Karen Vergata was a 34-year-old woman working as a s*x worker. Due to the fact that her body was discovered on Fire Island, she was called "Fire Island Jane Doe" for over two decades.

All there is to know about Karen Vergata

NPR reported that Karen Vergata was a troubled woman who was struggling with substance abuse issues. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she had two sons with a man identified as Gunther Lind.

However, in the late 80s, while she was pregnant with her oldest son, she was struck by a train. The child, Gary, was reportedly born with cerebral palsy as a consequence of the trauma he suffered while in his mother's womb.

Court TV @CourtTV



The legs and feet of Karen Vergata, 34, were discovered on Fire Island in 1996. More of her bones were also found on pic.twitter.com/LCUn99lQkl #BREAKING : Investigators in the Long Island Serial Killer case reveal the identity of Jane Doe No. 7.The legs and feet of Karen Vergata, 34, were discovered on Fire Island in 1996. More of her bones were also found on #GilgoBeach

In 1990, Karen Vergata had her second son, Eric. Shortly after, she disappeared, and the two boys were adopted by Edward and Diane Doherty.

Soon after she left her family, Karen began working as an escort based out of West 45th Street. The children grew up not knowing their biological mother. The status of their father, Gunther Lind, also remained unconfirmed. However, New York authorities believe he may have died due to tuberculosis.

In 1996, Karen Vergata reportedly disappeared while she was working. Authorities speculated that she was killed and dismembered by the Gilgo Beach serial killer. On April 20, 1996, Vergata's severed legs were found in a trash bag on Fire Island. On April 11, 2011, her skull and teeth were also recovered. In 2022, after further advancements in DNA technology, investigators linked the remains back to the missing mother.

Vergata's step-sister, Brenda, told the New York Post that for decades, the victim's family had no contact with her.

“We wondered what happened to her. But she had a habit of just not being in contact. We just assumed [she was dead]. No one heard from her in 20 years,” Brenda said.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the Gilgo Beach serial killer. The primary suspects arrested in relation to the killings were John Bittrolf and Rex Heuermann.

Authorities believe that Bittrolf, a carpenter, may have been responsible for at least some of the bodies on Gilgo Beach. Heuermann's phone records, however, indicate that he was in contact with at least three of the victims. The case currently remains under police investigation.