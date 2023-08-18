What did Isaac Thurston do? Illinois man arrested in fatal stabbing of his father

A 20-year-old man from Illinois named Isaac Thurston was recently arrested for fatally stabbing his father. After Thurston was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, the Cook County State Attorney’s Office stated that Thurston admitted to the cops that he had murdered his father on Monday, August 14, 2023. A confrontation reportedly began between Isaac Thurston and his father when the latter caught his son smoking cannabis inside the house.

According to his obituary, the victim has been described as a mentor and teacher. Isaac's father, Perron Thurston, was also a community volunteer who would get himself involved in several non-profits. Prosecutors also revealed that this was the first time that there was a physical altercation between the father and the son.

Isaac Thurston had blood stains on his clothes when he admitted to killing his father after police arrived at the crime site

Authorities came across a bloody scene when they arrived at Issac Thurston;s Chicagoland home on Monday at around 6.30 am local time. Upon arrival, they found him standing inside the house, with blood stains on his hands and clothes. According to the prosecutors, that was time when he admitted to having killed his father.

As mentioned earlier, the confrontation between the father and the son turned fatal after Perron asked his son not to smoke Canabbis before going to work at a local coffee shop. Perron reportedly scolded Issac Thurston and further took his phone to call the coffee shop to tell them that the 20-year-old boy couldn't come in for his shift.

As the argument continued, Issac grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his father on the left side of the torso. It was Perron's wife who then called 911 to report the stabbing. Shortly after the incident, the couple's other son began chest compressions on the victim.

Police found Perron with stabwounds and immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. When cops arrived at the site, Isaac Thurston allegedly told them:

"I am a murderer."

According to a bond proffer prepared by Cook County prosecutors, Isaac said:

"I don't know why I did it."

Prosecutors noted that it was the first time Thurston got arrested. He was arrested and held on a bail of $1 million. On Tuesday, Isaac was released after a man, who identified as his uncle, posted the bond. Isaac is currently placed on home electronic monitoring.

As for the victim's description, his obituary mentioned as follows:

"He was a teacher and mentor to many, a friend to all."

Thurston was involved in several non-profits, including The Base Chicago, Equiticity, and Inner-City Education Program. After the news surfaced, several online users people expressed condolences for the deceased. A Facebook user, identified as Kara Kersh, wrote on Tuesday:

"Please pray for my family as we mourn the loss of Perron Thurston. Perron was not only a great cousin, he was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, nephew, uncle, colleague and friend. He will truly be missed by many. This is unreal. If you knew Perron and have questions, please direct them to cousin Peter Thurston."

Another user named Sara Victoria wrote:

"Perron Thurston my heart is broken to hear this news. You were the kind of person that made people feel seen and cared about. You always made me smile when you’d visit Angie and T. I will never forget you. So much respect and love for you. Sending all my love to your family."

Authorities are currently investigating the case as they claimed that the victim had never complained of abuse before.