Watch: Newly released video shows moment Sen. Rand Paul staffer stabbed by a convicted felon

A staffer working for Republican Sen. Rand Paul was stabbed, and surveillance footage capturing the attack has recently been released. The victim, identified as Phillip Todd, was with a friend when he was attacked by an individual.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was taken into custody and charged with assault with intent to kill in connection with the attack. However, cops believed that the attack was random.

The surveillance footage was first presented in an initial hearing last month, but prosecutors denied releasing it then. Neal was released from prison just the day before he allegedly stabbed the staffer of Rand Paul.

Sen. Rand Paul's staffer, Phillip Todd, was allegedly attacked brutally by a man named Glynn Neal back in March 2023. Neal was arrested, and in then preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented surveillance footage that captured the violent attack.

The footage was released quite recently and captured Glynn attacking the staffer, who had just exited a Mexican restaurant with his friend. The friend, fortunately, did not sustain injuries. The incident took place on March 26 on a street in Washington, D.C.

Law enforcement officers believed that the alleged attack was totally random and that there wasn't any ulterior motive. The victim, however, has suffered some severe injuries, including a skull fracture. Last month, the suspect was found to be incompetent to stand trial. He is currently behind bars under psychological analysis.

The surveillance footage had captured Todd and his friend walking when a man in a hoodie attacked him. The assailant knocks Todd down, and shortly after that, his friend, Christopher Barnard, pushes the assailant away. The victim had suffered stab wounds in the ear, in the head, and in the torso too.

The victim's parents had released a statement regarding the friend Todd was with and said,

"He was randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him. The intervention of our son’s friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal."

Glynn Neal had requested an attorney while detectives were questioning him regarding the events that took place that day

Senator Rand Paul issued a statement back in March, shortly after the attack. He said,

"We are praying for his recovery. He didn’t know the attacker. The attacker was out of jail for 24 hours. First day out of prison, tries to kill somebody."

The suspect was arrested and questioned by law enforcement officers when he was asked what he did that day. He replied,

"A voice was telling him that someone was going to get him for all the things he done. So he [Defendant Neal] was waiting right there to get the someone."

The tragic stabbing took place in the middle of the day, and authorities arrived at the site at around 5:30 pm local time on reports of a stabbing. Sen. Rand Paul later confirmed that the victim was working under him.