What happened to Juan Galvez? Authorities identify Maple Park man killed in Elburn crash

On the morning of Tuesday, August 8, a two-vehicle collision in Elburn, Illinois, left Maple Park man Juan Galvez dead. According to ABC Chicago, the incident occurred at 5 am, when 49-year-old Galvez's pickup truck rammed into a much larger semi-truck, causing a fiery crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, whose name was not released by Elburn authorities, was reportedly left uninjured.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an accidental death. Readers' discretion is advised.

The Elburn car accident that killed Juan Galvez is currently under police investigation. However, authorities have noted that after reviewing surveillance footage, they determined that the tragedy was most likely caused when the 49-year-old victim ignored a stop sign. Officials have not discussed the possibility of substance abuse in relation to the crash.

Who was at fault for the death of Juan Galvez?

At 5:18 am, Juan Galvez was traveling on Route 47 in a 1996 Mazda pickup truck. As he drove Eastbound towards Beith road, surveillance footage reportedly indicated that he ignored a stop sign. A little while after continuing East, Galvez's vehicle was struck by a semi-truck going south.

Shannon Halligan @ShanHalligan FATAL CRASH INVESTIGATION: Kane County Sheriff reporting IL Rt 47 closed btw Beith Rd and Rt 38 in #CamptonTownship . Crash involving this semi and a small pick up truck. pic.twitter.com/7Ta36gVvTb

In the aftermath of the crash, the 49-year-old's pickup truck was found sideways beneath the semi-truck. Both vehicles experienced extensive damage from the flames that erupted during the crash. Authorities quickly responded to the scene of the wreckage, closing down Route 47 for hours as they probed the death of Juan Galvez.

The Daily Herald noted that during the early parts of the investigation, police officers discussed the crash with several witnesses. One witness reportedly said that the accident ultimately stemmed from a mistake of the deceased, as he continued despite the stop sign. This was allegedly corroborated by surveillance footage of route 47.

After the initial stages of the investigation, officials opened up route 47 at 3:13 pm.

Car crash statistics in Illinois

According to Illinois government statistics, Juan Galvez is one among over 1000 car accident victims seen in the State on an annual basis. As per a report by State officials, Illinois sees over 300,000 accidents in total.

Besides the deceased victims, approximately 90,000 people suffer injuries in car accidents, while more than 11,000 sustain injuries that are considered life changing.

Bill West @BillWest5 If you are in the Maple Park area please avoid Rte. 47 between Rte. 38 and Beith Rd. until further notice. Rte. 47 is shut down in this area as police investigate an earlier fatal crash involving a pick up truck under a semi-truck. #Illinois

The highest number of car accidents in Illinois are seen in Cook County, which experiences more than 150,000 accidents on an annual basis. These collisions have led to over 200 deaths and more than 30,000 injuries.

Kane County, which is where Elburn is situated, generally has the fifth most accidents in Illinois on an annual basis. As per Ktenas Injury Attorneys, part of the reason is that Kane County is one of the most populous areas in the State, with over half a million people. In total, the County witnesses over 10,000 accidents a year.