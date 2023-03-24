What did Woozy the Goat do? St. Louis walked into psych ward covered in blood

St. Louis rapper Woozy the Goat has been arrested after he is suspected of murdering his grandparents at their residence. 25-year-old Davionne McRoberts, aka Woozy the Goat, reportedly walked into a psychiatric hospital covered in blood on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The victims have been identified as Donald McRoberts, 71, and Kathy Chatman McRoberts, 58, who were found dead at their residence on Eames Street on Tuesday evening. However, authorities are yet to find the cause of death. They further added that double murder charges are expected to be filed against Woozy the Goat.

Additionally, it was revealed that Davionne made several irrational and unsettling posts on his Facebook page a few days before his grandparents died. Woozy the Goat reportedly had a mental breakdown when the tragic incident took place.

Woozy the Goat was taken into custody for allegedly killing his grandparents at their residence

Police made the horrific discovery when they arrived at the residence of Donald and Kathy on Eames Street on Tuesday, March 21, for a welfare check. A granddaughter requested a welfare check when she couldn’t reach the elderly couple. Although law enforcement officials are yet to discover their cause of death, the suspect was identified as the elderly couple’s grandson, Woozy the Goat.

An extensive manhunt began in Troy before the St. Louis rapper sought a voluntary commitment at a psychiatric hospital. He allegedly arrived there covered in blood. The same has been confirmed by the county prosecutor. Woozy the Goat was then hospitalized while authorities attempted to find evidence against him, including the gun that he possibly used.

Hospital authorities reportedly handed over the 25-year-old rapper to law enforcement officials and he was then taken into custody on Thursday at around 3 pm local time.

According to investigating officers and several relatives, the rapper was reportedly having a mental breakdown in the last few weeks before he allegedly killed his grandparents. Pamela McRoberts, Donald McRoberts’ younger sister, said:

“He knocked at my door and said, ‘It’s God,’ He was talking about how he was God and we were all going to die. He said, ‘I’m going to rewrite the Bible’ and that it would all be revealed at the next family reunion.”

Pamela further added:

“Once he got done pacing and crying and jumping up and down, he left.”

The 25-year-old rapper had posted some unsettling posts on Facebook over a few weeks before the tragic incident

It was recently discovered that the rapper had uploaded some unsettling Facebook posts over recent weeks. In one post, he wrote:

“WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y’all don’t believe? Come show me, I’m not God.”

Just two days before the reported murders, he wrote:

“Hey, I really am God truly, everyone, I'm trying to help you all, but I came to terms, y'all got too comfy in hell…”

In other posts, the rapper claimed that he was abused by a family member while he was a child. Shortly after the discovery of the remains of the elderly couple, police initiated a wide manhunt to look for the rapper. A childhood best friend spoke about the rapper and said:

“He seems okay. He said he was alright.”

Pamela claimed that she had tried to warn her relatives, including her brother, about Woozy the Goat’s strange behavior. However, the couple did not seem too worried about it. Moreover, Pamela spoke about Donald, who had served in the military police, and claimed that she was proud of him.

The case is currently under ongoing investigation.

