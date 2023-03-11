What happened to Renee Benedetti? Missing woman’s remains found in Ohio landfill

A missing woman named Renee Benedetti’s remains were discovered in a landfill in southern Ohio on March 8, 2023. The suspect was identified as Renee’s boyfriend, Gene Scott Jr. Gene, 46, allegedly admitted to killing Renee Benedetti and disposing the body in the dumpster. Scott further stated that the couple was involved in a heated argument, which led to him grabbing her neck and choking her to death.

Benedetti was last seen on January 26 in Columbus, which was later changed to a missing person case on February 1. A few hours later, police took Gene into custody and charged him with weapons under disability. After Renee’s remains were discovered, a murder charge was filed against her boyfriend.

Authorities reportedly began looking for her body in the landfill on February 20 after getting information that she might be there. Initially, the police did not confirm if it was a homicide case. However, a missing persons report was filed, where she was described as a “high-risk missing person.”

40-year-old Renee Benedetti went missing in January after she was last seen in Columbus

Renee Benedetti, a 40-year-old woman who was last seen in January, was reported missing on February 1. Police suspected her then-boyfriend Gene Scott Jr. of having some links to her disappearance. Columbus Police Commander Mark Denner claimed that on January 31, 2023, the investigation began, where they were notified about a possible homicide involving the pair.

Shortly after Renee Benedetti was reported missing, Scott was arrested and initially faced charges of possessing weapons under disability. During further investigation, he was extradited to Columbus, where his statements led the authorities to the landfill on February 20, 2023.

After weeks of thorough searching, law enforcement officials discovered her body on March 8 at the Rumpke Waste and Recycling facility in Georgetown. Police stated that the Rumpke organization had cooperated well with them in leading the search for Renee’s remains in the landfill since February.

According to Scott’s arrest report, authorities noted that he grabbed Benedetti and choked until she died. Following this, he wrapped up her body in a rug and disposed her in a dumpster:

“He grabbed Miss Benedetti by the throat with his hands and choked her until she was motionless on the floor. Mr. Scott then wrapped up Miss Benedetti’s body in a rug and later disposed of her body in a dumpster at the Brown County landfill.”

However, Police Commander Denner did not reveal a possible motive behind the alleged murder of Renee Benedetti. He told media outlets:

“If we provide everything, and we just lay it out, or we don't go in a precise manner, then that could end up causing problems for the prosecutors [and] the judges. I don't think we'd be doing any service to the family or to Renee if we do that.”

He continued:

“So, I know it seems like we're not providing a lot of information, but there's a reason behind that.”

It is unclear whether Renee’s boyfriend has entered a plea or has retained a legal representative to speak on his behalf. As mentioned before, police initially were not sure if it was a homicide case but described Renee Benedetti as a “high-risk missing person.” On the same day, the couple’s North Side apartment was searched, and law enforcement officials recovered two firearms.

The next day, police arrested Benedetti's boyfriend for possessing a third firearm.

Gene Scott Jr. wasn’t a new name among law enforcement agencies. Back in 1997, he was convicted of aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Summit County, where he also beat up a man. The victim sustained several broken bones and was in a coma for over three weeks.

Renee’s boyfriend Gene Scott Jr. allegedly told investigating officers that he fatally choked her during a heated argument

In Renee Benedetti’s case, Scott reportedly told the detectives that the couple had a fight on January 29, 2023. That was when he allegedly grabbed Renee’s neck and choked her to death. An autopsy was performed on Thursday, and the Brown County Coroner’s office confirmed the body to be of Renee. Authorities currently believe that nobody else was involved in the alleged murder of Renee Benedetti, apart from her boyfriend.

Denner additionally said:

“This is just one step in the process. We still have a long way to go as far as the judicial system, and we have to make sure to see this through to the end.”

However, police did not reveal every detail regarding the tragic incident and Renee’s death, which is common practice by law enforcement agencies to conceal certain pieces of information during an ongoing investigation. Police Commander Mark Denner stated:

“I know it seems like we’re not providing a lot of information but there’s a reason for that.”

Gene Scott Jr. is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond in connection to the federal weapons charge, whose trial will start in April 2023. Apart from that, Scott is scheduled to appear in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday at 9 am local time.

