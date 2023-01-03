How do you pronounce Commotio Cordis? Incidence rate, rarity explored as Damar Hamlin injury trends on social media

NFL star Damar Hamlin is reportedly in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals match on Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed to the ground after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and led to an hour-long suspension for the game. The athlete received on-field medical care for nearly 30 minutes before being rushed to the hospital.

His team later confirmed that the player suffered from cardiac arrest and that his heartbeat was restored on the field after CPR administration. They also mentioned that Hamlin was sedated and undergoing additional testing and treatment.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.” Damar Hamlin’s family releases a statement: “Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.” https://t.co/wGNwUEY35T

Damar Hamlin's representative Jordon Rooney took to social media to inform the NFL star’s vitals were “back to normal” but he was placed on a “breathing tube.”

While details surrounding the player’s cardiac arrest have not been made available to the public, experts are of the opinion that Damar Hamlin suffered from a condition called Commotio Cordis. Speaking about Hamlin’s injury Dr. Anthony Cardillo told CNN:

“This is pretty much developing into what we think is Commotio Cordis. This is a traumatic injury to the anterior chest and it has to happen at the exact time when the heart is getting prepared to beat again.”

Vascular cardiologist Dr Bernard Ashby also shared a similar opinion after watching a video of Damar Hamlin’s injury. He said that the athlete’s condition “resembled” Commotio Cordis and hope that “an AED was near” as “timely defibrillation” can be “life saving” and prevent anoxic brain injury:

Timely defibrillation is life saving & prevents anoxic brain injury. I pray an AED was near. The video of Damar Hamlin from a cardiologist’s perspective resembled commotio cordis - a phenomenon that occurs when a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes cardiac arrest.Timely defibrillation is life saving & prevents anoxic brain injury. I pray an AED was near.

Commotio Cordis is pronounced as “ko-mo-shio kor-dis.” It is a rare but life-threatening condition that occurs due to a strong blow or impact on the precordial region of the heart and causes disruption to the heart rhythm and disorganizes the pumping function of the heart.

Exploring the Commotio Cordis condition of the heart

Commotio Cordis is a cardiac condition that occurs when a person faces a strong blow to their chest and the impact disrupts the normal flow of the heart rhythm. According to the University of Connecticut, the condition can be caused by a “low or mild chest wall impact.”

Although the condition may not seem serious at the moment, Healthline reports that it is often fatal and can cause unexpected cardiac death without immediate treatment.

First aid treatment like CPR and defibrillation with AED (automated external defibrillator) can often save a person suffering from Commotio Cordis by restoring the heart’s rhythm.

The condition is also considered to be rare and uncommon. It mostly occurs to teenage male athletes aged between 8 and 18, especially individuals who play sports like hockey, baseball, softball, lacrosse, or any sport involving projectiles that can harm athletes in the middle of their chest.

The term Commotio Cordis is derived from the Latin word meaning “agitation of the heart” and is generally pronounced as “ko-mo-shio kor-dis.”

According to Healthline, the condition occurs when an individual suffers a blow at a specific time during the cycle of a heartbeat and affects an area near the center of the heart’s left ventricle.

Gregory Marcus, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco, shared a similar opinion while speaking to The Washington Post about the condition:

“You must be extremely unlucky to get Commotio cordis — it happens when an impact hits the chest at a very specific moment of the heartbeat, a window that is only 40 milliseconds long, Marcus said.”

While the doctor mentioned that even a heavy impact from a football player is unlikely to cause direct damage to the heart inside the ribcage, the condition can result in an “irregular surge of electricity” which can cause cardiac arrest even in people with no pre-existing heart condition.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo also dubbed the condition as “extremely rare” while speaking to CNN:

“It's almost like getting struck by lightning. It's that rare. There has to be acute trauma to the anterior chest just at that right moment.”

According to the NCBI bookshelf, Commotio Cordis is often considered to be a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes. Reports suggest that the incident rate is “relatively infrequent” with less than 30 cases being reported each year.

Experts react to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac condition on social media

Experts are of the opinion that Damar Hamlin suffered from Commotio Cordis

On Monday, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Tee Higgins during a Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. According to The Insider, Higgins strongly collided with Hamlin’s chest and struck his right shoulder near the area of the latter’s heart.

Following the tackle, Hamlin got up in normal form and adjusted his helmet before undergoing a sudden collapse and turning motionless. His team later confirmed that the player suffered from a cardiac arrest.

In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s injury, medical experts took to social media to share their opinion on his condition, with many speculating that the athlete suffered from Commotio Cordis:

Jonathan Reiner @JReinerMD Thinking about Demar Hamlin. Commotio cordis is caused by an abrupt blow to the chest at exactly the wrong time in the cardiac cycle. Must be resuscitated with an AED. Thinking about Demar Hamlin. Commotio cordis is caused by an abrupt blow to the chest at exactly the wrong time in the cardiac cycle. Must be resuscitated with an AED.

Chris Haddock @drdawg1996 As a physician I believe Damar Hamlin was likely suffering from commotio cordis where a blow to the chest at a precise moment in the electrical cycle stops the heart. Those trying to tie this to vaccine status to project their unscientific beliefs are terrible, horrible people. As a physician I believe Damar Hamlin was likely suffering from commotio cordis where a blow to the chest at a precise moment in the electrical cycle stops the heart. Those trying to tie this to vaccine status to project their unscientific beliefs are terrible, horrible people. https://t.co/H5KNnHPZMK

(1/) Damar HamlinSuffered a cardiac arrest likely due to #commotiocordis Some important things to note:1. Commotio cordis occurs when an object, usually a baseball, hits the chest well.2. This has to happen at an exact spot in the cardiac cycle (T wave).(1/) Damar Hamlin Suffered a cardiac arrest likely due to #commotiocordis. Some important things to note: 1. Commotio cordis occurs when an object, usually a baseball, hits the chest well. 2. This has to happen at an exact spot in the cardiac cycle (T wave). (1/) https://t.co/IV8Bw6ITZY

evil bob @evilbob5 MedicTests.com @medictests Commotio Cordis is sudden ventricular fibrillation triggered by a blunt, nonpenetrating blow to the chest without damage to the ribs or sternum! Commotio Cordis is sudden ventricular fibrillation triggered by a blunt, nonpenetrating blow to the chest without damage to the ribs or sternum! https://t.co/0ii8MZq8CT Anyone heard of Commotio Cordis? Probably what happened to Damar Hamlin last night. twitter.com/medictests/sta… Anyone heard of Commotio Cordis? Probably what happened to Damar Hamlin last night. twitter.com/medictests/sta…

Praying for a similar recovery and outlook for Damar Hamlin…Pronger was back on the ice weeks later and played 12 more seasons en route to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Chris Pronger suffered commotio cordis after taking a slap shot to the chest in 1998.Praying for a similar recovery and outlook for Damar Hamlin…Pronger was back on the ice weeks later and played 12 more seasons en route to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Chris Pronger suffered commotio cordis after taking a slap shot to the chest in 1998. Praying for a similar recovery and outlook for Damar Hamlin…Pronger was back on the ice weeks later and played 12 more seasons en route to the Hockey Hall of Fame. 🙏https://t.co/qYfT8kv66s

Amy Garlove MD FAAP || pediatrician @AmyGarloveMD Commotio Cordis. Still praying for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin and waiting to hear updates.But if this is what caused his collapse, it can be quickly reversed with an AED & CPR. If you are the parent of an athlete, KNOW WHERE THE AED IS.

1/2 Commotio Cordis. Still praying for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin and waiting to hear updates.But if this is what caused his collapse, it can be quickly reversed with an AED & CPR. If you are the parent of an athlete, KNOW WHERE THE AED IS.1/2 https://t.co/HflxDQN0Ps

It is not associated with pre-existing heart damage or COVID My prayers are with Damar Hamlin.As an arrhythmia specialist, I believe the blow to his chest during a certain period in the cardiac cycle triggered ventricular fibrillation, a condition called Commotio Cordis.It is not associated with pre-existing heart damage or COVID My prayers are with Damar Hamlin.As an arrhythmia specialist, I believe the blow to his chest during a certain period in the cardiac cycle triggered ventricular fibrillation, a condition called Commotio Cordis.It is not associated with pre-existing heart damage or COVID 💉 https://t.co/dE6Czn0ESZ

I found this graphic informative to explain what likely happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin last night. Basically, he took a hard hit to the chest at the exact wrong time of his cardiac cycle, triggering something called Commotio Cordis (agitation to the heart). Peter Busch:I found this graphic informative to explain what likely happened to Bills player Damar Hamlin last night. Basically, he took a hard hit to the chest at the exact wrong time of his cardiac cycle, triggering something called Commotio Cordis (agitation to the heart). https://t.co/7rE4MAKpF4

Despite the speculations, many experts also said that opinions on Damar Hamlin’s condition cannot be concluded without an analysis of his medical reports. The NFL star’s health reports have not been made available to the public.

