Payshas Whatley GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as Colorado mom dies in apparent murder-suicide

20-year-old Payshas Whatley and another man named Enrique Palomar (22), were found dead last week on March 4, at an apartment in Colorado Springs. Authorities believe Palomar first murdered Payshas Whatley, and then died by suicide.

It has also been discovered that Payshas and Palomar were in a relationship. Law enforcement officials arrived at the residence after receiving reports of alleged gunshots. Both Whatley and Enrique were pronounced dead at the scene.

Payshas Whatley's cause of death is yet to be discovered. However, police are currently treating it as a homicide. Additional details regarding the tragedy are not being made available to the public as of now. A GoFundMe campaign has also been organized to support Whatley’s children.

Payshas Whatley GoFundMe campaign aimed to raise $15,000

A GoFundMe campaign was launched three days ago by Ellicya Simon to raise funds to support Payshas Whatley’s daughters. One of the children is 3 months old, while the other is 6 months old. The fundraiser aimed to raise $15,000, and over 40 donors have already contributed more than $2,300 to the cause. The fundraiser post read:

“It's with a heavy heart witting this that our dear Paypay was taken from this world way too early. She leaves behind 2 beautiful daughters ages 3 and 6 months old. We're trying to raise money to help with her daughters and help with the cost for family coming into town.”

It further stated:

“It will also go towards starting college funds for the kids as that's what Paypay wanted. We deeply appreciate the support as she was so young and had so much ahead of her. I know she just wants her babies to have the best life.”

Payshas Whatley's death is being investigated as a homicide

The Colorado Springs Police Department said in a press release:

“On March 4th, 2023, at approximately 4:45 pm, CSPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Gatehouse Circle to investigate reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased adults. The CSPD Homicide Unit responded and continued the investigation.”

The couple was declared dead at the scene and the release further stated:

“While the Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, Ms. Whatley’s death is being investigated as a homicide. There is no threat to the public and officers are not looking for any other suspects.”

Whatley’s death has been considered the third homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. In 2022, by this time, law enforcement officials were already investigating around 13 homicides.

