Oakland gas station shooting: Gunfire leaves one dead and seven injured

A deadly shooting that took place in Oakland, California, killed one person and left around seven people injured. The Oakland Police Department stated that the officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6:00 pm local time and initially found no victims at the site.

Police, however, discovered several gun casings when they arrived at the shooting scene at an Oakland gas station. Meanwhile, many hospitals began alerting the cops about patients sustaining gunshot wounds. The injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

The deadly gas station shootout happened to be the third mass shooting in a row within three days in California.

Oakland shootout deceased victim has been identified as an 18-year-old man

After two deadly shootouts in the state, a gas station in Oakland became the third shooting scene in California. One person has been confirmed dead, while seven others sustained injuries in the latest shootout. Police identified the area as the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard and reached the crime scene shortly after 6:00 pm.

Authorities failed to find the victims before being alerted by hospitals about individuals suffering from sustained gunshot injuries. The victims reportedly self-transported after the shootout. According to CNN, police said that the victims are currently out of danger and in stable condition.

Police, however, did not immediately reveal the identity of the deceased victim. The deceased man’s family later revealed his identity as 18-year-old Mario Navarro. According to several witnesses, the gunfire began while a music video was being filmed at the location. Navarro’s cousin, Olga Navarro, told FOX KTVU,

“I’m heartbroken right now. He was really sweet. He kind of liked music. He was really good.”

According to The Associated Press, the shell casings showed that around 19 shots were fired at the gas station on Monday. They are yet to discover the events that led to the gunfire. Authorities were alerted due to ShotSpotter activity.

The gunfire happened hours after two violent shootouts in California

The Oakland shootout took place on Monday, January 23, hours after two bloody shootings in California’s Half Moon Bay that killed at least seven individuals. Police have identified the suspect as a 67-year-old man. OPD’s Kim Armstead said,

“Upon arrival, they located the shooting scene, they located casings, but no victims. Shortly thereafter, our communications division received notification of multiple gunshot wound victims, who self-transported to local hospitals.”

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus stated:

“This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the families touched by this unspeakable act of violence.”

Prior to these incidents, a dance studio at California’s Monterey Park became the site for gun violence when a 72-year-old named Huu Can Tran killed 11 people on January 21, 2023. Armstead further told media outlets,

“It's really disheartening and difficult, you know, to deal with, but, you know, again, we're relying on community support to help solve this incident.”

Police are urging the public to help them with any information regarding the shooter(s) or the shootout.

