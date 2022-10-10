Who is Lee Zeldin? Two people shot in gunfire outside New York Congressman’s home

On October 9, 2022, two men were shot outside the Long Island home of Lee Zeldin, a GOP Gubernatorial candidate. As per the New York Post, authorities suspect that the shooting may be entirely unrelated to Lee Zeldin, citing gang-related violence as the most likely cause of the shooting.
Despite the fact that Lee Zeldin may have been uninvolved, one of the bullets in the attack reportedly hit the fence of his home. The two men injured in the shooting also supposedly fled toward Zeldin's home. One of them was reportedly found on the candidate's porch, while another was near the bushes.
In an official statement, Zeldin described his account of the incident. He said:
"My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park."
He continued:
"After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them."
The politician and his family remained unharmed during the attack.
All there is to know about Lee Zeldin
Lee Zeldin, an attorney and politician who formerly served as an officer in the United States Army Reserve, is a Republican candidate for the role of Governor of New York.
Born in East Meadow, New York, Zeldin served in the United States Army from 2003 to 2007. According to his candidacy profile, after leaving the army, he began his career as an attorney for the Port authority of New York and New Jersey. Eventually, he began his own practice.
Zeldin's political career started in 2008, when he ran for the US House of Representatives. While this attempt failed, he eventually became a member of the New York State Senate in 2010.
In his recent campaign to run for the Governor of New York, Zeldin's firm anti-crime stance has been noted by the American public. After the October 9 shooting, he discussed the irony of a crime occurring just outside his house.
During a press briefing, Zeldin said:
“It hits really close to home when it shows up on your front doorstep."
In an official statement, the Republican candidate added:
“Crime is out of control. Like so many New Yorkers, crime literally made its way to our front doorstep."
He further continued:
“There was blood in the rock right next to the porch,” Zeldin added. “One of the shooting victims was underneath the porch. The other was underneath bushes near the porch.”
The case currently remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.