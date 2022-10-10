Who is Lee Zeldin? Two people shot in gunfire outside New York Congressman’s home

On October 9, 2022, two men were shot outside the Long Island home of Lee Zeldin, a GOP Gubernatorial candidate. As per the New York Post, authorities suspect that the shooting may be entirely unrelated to Lee Zeldin, citing gang-related violence as the most likely cause of the shooting.

Despite the fact that Lee Zeldin may have been uninvolved, one of the bullets in the attack reportedly hit the fence of his home. The two men injured in the shooting also supposedly fled toward Zeldin's home. One of them was reportedly found on the candidate's porch, while another was near the bushes.

Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Two people SHOT OUTSIDE NY Gov. hopeful Lee Zeldin's home WHILE TWIN DAUGHTERS WERE INSIDE –'One of the bullets was found 30 feet from where my daughters were doing their homework.'... BREAKING REPORT: Two people SHOT OUTSIDE NY Gov. hopeful Lee Zeldin's home WHILE TWIN DAUGHTERS WERE INSIDE –'One of the bullets was found 30 feet from where my daughters were doing their homework.'...

In an official statement, Zeldin described his account of the incident. He said:

"My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park."

He continued:

"After my daughters heard the gunshots and the screaming, they ran upstairs, locked themselves in the bathroom and immediately called 911. They acted very swiftly and smartly every step of the way and Diana and I are extremely proud of them."

Lee Zeldin @leezeldin Thank you to all who reached out with your concern regarding the 2 people shot this afternoon outside my home. Mikayla and Arianna were at the kitchen table doing homework. One of the bullets landed just 30 feet from them. They acted very swiftly and smartly in response. Thank you to all who reached out with your concern regarding the 2 people shot this afternoon outside my home. Mikayla and Arianna were at the kitchen table doing homework. One of the bullets landed just 30 feet from them. They acted very swiftly and smartly in response. https://t.co/PMw3u5ic17

The politician and his family remained unharmed during the attack.

All there is to know about Lee Zeldin

Lee Zeldin, an attorney and politician who formerly served as an officer in the United States Army Reserve, is a Republican candidate for the role of Governor of New York.

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Why hasn’t Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the shooting that happened today outside Lee Zeldin’s New York home while his family was inside?



🤔 Why hasn’t Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the shooting that happened today outside Lee Zeldin’s New York home while his family was inside?🤔

Born in East Meadow, New York, Zeldin served in the United States Army from 2003 to 2007. According to his candidacy profile, after leaving the army, he began his career as an attorney for the Port authority of New York and New Jersey. Eventually, he began his own practice.

Zeldin's political career started in 2008, when he ran for the US House of Representatives. While this attempt failed, he eventually became a member of the New York State Senate in 2010.

In his recent campaign to run for the Governor of New York, Zeldin's firm anti-crime stance has been noted by the American public. After the October 9 shooting, he discussed the irony of a crime occurring just outside his house.

During a press briefing, Zeldin said:

“It hits really close to home when it shows up on your front doorstep."

In an official statement, the Republican candidate added:

“Crime is out of control. Like so many New Yorkers, crime literally made its way to our front doorstep."

He further continued:

“There was blood in the rock right next to the porch,” Zeldin added. “One of the shooting victims was underneath the porch. The other was underneath bushes near the porch.”

George Santos @Santos4Congress



This skyrocketing crime wave is plaguing Just talked to my friend @leezeldin . I am so glad to hear that he and his family are safe.This skyrocketing crime wave is plaguing #NY03 and New York State. This is unacceptable and must be stopped! Just talked to my friend @leezeldin. I am so glad to hear that he and his family are safe. This skyrocketing crime wave is plaguing #NY03 and New York State. This is unacceptable and must be stopped!

The case currently remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

