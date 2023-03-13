Who were Bob and Loveda Proctor? Missing Aurora Nebraska couple found dead months after going missing

On Saturday, March 11, missing Aurora couple Bob and Loveda Proctor were found deceased 2 months after they were reported missing on January 11.

According to the Aurora News Register, Bob Proctor, 89, and his wife Loveda Proctor, 92, were last seen at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6, near Hastings.

In a Facebook post, the Proctor's granddaughter, Laci Fleming, confirmed that they had been discovered around 10 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska.

Missing In America Network 🇺🇸 @missingNamerica MISSING #BOLO last seen in Grand Island, NE. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker. If you have any information please contact the Aurora Police Dept. at 402-694-5815. Bob & Loveda ProctorMISSINGlast seen in Grand Island, NE. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker. If you have any information please contact the Aurora Police Dept. at 402-694-5815. Bob & Loveda Proctor 🚨 MISSING 🚨 #BOLO 👀 last seen in Grand Island, NE. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker. If you have any information please contact the Aurora Police Dept. at 402-694-5815. https://t.co/k1pQQi3B7N

Aurora authorities reported that they do not suspect foul play in the deaths of the elderly couple. It is believed they got lost while driving at night, leading to their tragic deaths. However, authorities have not disclosed the official causes of their deaths.

The elderly Aurora couple were loved members of the community

Nebraska State Patrol @NEStatePatrol



More info: The Endangered Missing Advisory for the Proctors has expired, which is automatic after 72 hours, but they are both still missing. Please continue to keep an eye out for them or their vehicle and contact Aurora PD if you have any information.More info: facebook.com/10006435272708… The Endangered Missing Advisory for the Proctors has expired, which is automatic after 72 hours, but they are both still missing. Please continue to keep an eye out for them or their vehicle and contact Aurora PD if you have any information. More info: facebook.com/10006435272708… https://t.co/TrndjZ5e7H

The couple were best known as elderly members of the local community, with many locals recognizing Bob as a military veteran. Loveda, on the other hand, was acknowledged as a loving wife and grandmother.

Laci Fleming said that both of her grandparents were friendly, sociable individuals who were well known for helping out around the community.

She wrote:

"(My grandfather) loves this country so much that he served 21-years for us."

She added:

"They are the most supportive, loving people. I'm so proud they are my grandparents. They've never given up on us, we'll NEVER give up on them."

At the time of their deaths, Bob Proctor had difficulty walking and was reportedly experiencing severe health problems.

How did Bob and Linda Proctor get lost?

On January 11, Bob and Loveda went to the Aurora co-op to fill up gas, before Loveda drove Bob to the Grand Island VA Medical Center, as he had complained that he was not feeling well. Doctors at the medical center noted that he appeared pale, weak, and disoriented.

After doctors at the medical Center determined that Bob's physical condition was deteriorating, the elderly veteran was taken to the St. Francis Emergency Room. While staff told Loveda to follow the ambulance transporting Bob, they realised that she was having difficulty following them, which led them to believe she may not be in the mental state to drive alone.

Missing In America Network 🇺🇸 @missingNamerica Bob and Loveda have been found and are no longer with us. Bob and Loveda have been found and are no longer with us. 💔 https://t.co/abuR7WdLTc

Despite this, Loveda eventually managed to find her way to the St. Francis Emergency Room, where Bob was treated. At 8:04 pm, Bob was discharged from the hospital, and Loveda was instructed to take him home. However, on their way back to their Aurora home, it is believed that Loveda lost her way in the dark and took a wrong turn.

During the investigation, local officials determined that Bob and Loveda had interacted with several people along the way, primarily in order to ask for directions.

Poll : 0 votes