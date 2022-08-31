WATCH: Video shows elderly Glendale woman getting robbed by ‘family of thieves’

On August 26, surveillance footage captured an 84-year-old woman being robbed by a group of people in Glendale, California.

In the video, the 84-year-old woman can be seen sitting in her driveway with another woman as an SUV drives up and down the street.

Fox News reported that as the SUV stopped outside of the 84-year-old's home, a middle-aged female suspect got out, hugged the older woman and allegedly spoke to her under the pretense of selling her a necklace.

Subsequently, other suspects left the car, appearing to be members of the family. As the middle-aged female suspect tried to sell the necklace, she took a necklace belonging to the old woman. The other suspects, which included a young boy, then attempted unsuccessfully to take the older woman's rings.

The case is currently under investigation by Glendale Police. The suspects have not yet been identified.

Details of distraction thefts around Glendale and beyond

As per the Glendale Police Department, similar thefts, labeled 'distraction jewelry thefts' by authorities, have reportedly increased in the area.

Glendale PD @GlendalePD DISTRACTION THEFT ALERT

Glendale PD is currently investigating recent "distraction thefts." Suspects typically use a ruse to approach elderly victims by asking for directions & will remove the victim's jewelry when going in for a hug. DISTRACTION THEFT ALERTGlendale PD is currently investigating recent "distraction thefts." Suspects typically use a ruse to approach elderly victims by asking for directions & will remove the victim's jewelry when going in for a hug. #MyGlendale follow these safety tips: 🚨DISTRACTION THEFT ALERT🚨Glendale PD is currently investigating recent "distraction thefts." Suspects typically use a ruse to approach elderly victims by asking for directions & will remove the victim's jewelry when going in for a hug. #MyGlendale follow these safety tips:

In an interview with CBS, Haik Ld, the older woman's son, described the methods used by the thieves in the Glendale incident. He explained that the suspects brought a necklace, which they said cost $200. They stole the old woman's necklace before replacing it with the cheaper necklace they had tried to sell her.

He told the outlet:

"The moment they realize there is a good catch here, they put the other necklace around my mom's neck, left the one that is fake and took the real one."

He added:

"The lady was trying to take my mom's finger rings out, but since it was so tight, she wasn't able to take it out."

Lenexa Police @LenexaPolice 🧵1/4 There have been numerous "distraction theft" cases recently around the KC metro, including several here in Lenexa. This occurs at retail stores and involves 2-3 suspects working together. Usually, 1 or 2 suspects will engage the victim in conversation while shopping... 🧵1/4 There have been numerous "distraction theft" cases recently around the KC metro, including several here in Lenexa. This occurs at retail stores and involves 2-3 suspects working together. Usually, 1 or 2 suspects will engage the victim in conversation while shopping... https://t.co/HubWPaGUr0

In an official statement, Sergeant Victor Jackson of Glendale Police said that there was a good chance the young people allegedly involved in the robbery were being groomed by family members for lives of crime. He said:

"Somehow this family is creating future criminals. They must be stopped."

He also explained that such crimes are common all over Southern California, and perhaps even beyond. He said that such criminals are difficult to apprehend as they typically remain mobile, drifting from one town to the other searching for targets. He said:

"They will be in Southern California today, Northern California next week. They'll be in Las Vegas the week after that, Phoenix the week after that. So, even if we have a leader, where's our suspects? We don't know where they are at."

Glendale PD @GlendalePD Walk in groups, don’t wear jewelry on walks/keep it hidden under your clothing, &pay attention to your surroundings; look for vehicles and people who may be following you or seem out of place. Report suspicious activity by calling 818-548-4911 or call 911 for immediate response. Walk in groups, don’t wear jewelry on walks/keep it hidden under your clothing, &pay attention to your surroundings; look for vehicles and people who may be following you or seem out of place. Report suspicious activity by calling 818-548-4911 or call 911 for immediate response. https://t.co/kQZYVcptFM

Haik Ld reported that after being a victim of the crime, his mother is experiencing trauma and feels insecure about leaving the house.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava