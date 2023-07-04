What did Alondra Hobbs do? Georgia mom arrested after mummified child's body found in an apartment closet

27-year-old Alondra Hobbs was arrested on Thursday and has been accused of murdering her daughter. The same has been confirmed by DeKalb County Police Department. The victim has been identified as seven-year-old Alivia Hobbs-Jordan. Hobbs has been charged with second-degree cruelty and felony murder, in connection to the death of Alivia.

An officer from the DeKalb County Police Department discovered the remains of the seven-year-old girl in the closet to unit 29, at the Hidden Valley Apartments on Misty Water Drive in Decatur. Cops arrived at the site after receiving a mysterious call that reported the body.

A neighbor informed the cops that a former tenant was living in the house, however, has moved out a few months back. The neighbor further added that she had not seen the tenant since then. Shortly after the discovery of the corpse, homicide detectives took over.

Alondra Hobbs faces charges of murder for allegedly killing her daughter Alivia Hobbs-Jordan who was just 7 years old

The investigation began after the cops received a cryptic phone call that claimed that a body of a minor had been stuffed in the closet.

According to DeKalb County Police Department, the complainant did not reveal his own identity apart from telling them the location of the corpse. The complainant did not even reveal any further details regarding the victim or the case, whatsoever.

“I checked the location and observed what appeared to be a juvenile female (approximately 2-4 years of age) deceased in the closet. I observed what appeared to be a full head of hair and decayed flesh that was in the form of an arm and leg,” a responding officer said.

According to the initial incident report, Alondra Hobbs and another male had been considered as “other persons involved.” However, no additional information was revealed. The horrific discovery has concerned the local people and the neighbors.

Neighbors claimed to have never seen a child in the house, however, had noticed a woman living there

One man said,

“She looked like a real mummy. You could tell it was a young girl by what she had on and by her hair.”

The man apparently was present at the scene at around 4 pm local time on June 25, 2023. It was then that he saw the door of the house wide open.

After getting closer to the house, he got a foul smell, reportedly coming from inside the house. The man reportedly went inside the house to check and found every object placed in a way, as if someone left in a hurry. The man further said:

“I had to stand there for like a minute or two before I realized what it was. It’s a dead child.”

Finally, on Thursday, cops arrested Alondra Hobbs in connection to her daughter’s murder. Authorities are currently investigating the case. Alondra Hobbs’ aunt, Latrience Robinson, said:

“I woke up this morning and it’s been on my mind all day. I don’t know. I haven’t processed it. I’m still not believing it. My sister was saying, ‘Latriece, you know that was Alivia they found dead in DeKalb,’ I really couldn’t believe that.”

Neighbors further revealed that they had seen a woman living in the house, however, they never noticed a child there.

DeKalb County Police Department has urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding Alondra Hobbs or the alleged crime.

