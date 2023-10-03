Who was Ryan Carson? Tributes pour in as 32-year old advocate is stabbed and killed in Brooklyn

Social justice advocate Ryan Carson recently died at the age of 32, after being stabbed on the streets of Crown Heights. The incident happened on October 2, 2023, as per The New York Post.

Ryan's friend, Emily Gallagher, shared a post about his death on X. The post read:

"I am devastated to share that my dear friend Ryan Carson, who worked for NYPIRG and created the advocacy organization "No OD NY", was murdered last night. I met Ryan many years ago through the DIY punk scene and he has been a trusted friend in Albany and at home. I miss him."

News 12 Brooklyn revealed that a candlelight vigil was organized in his memory on Monday. It was attended by around 100 people.

"The epicenter of an entire community": Ryan Carson praised by his friends for his work over the years

CBS News stated that Ryan Carson served as a campaign manager at the New York Public Interest Research Group. In an interview with The Post, Carson's roommate Tom Krantz said that Ryan was actively involved in bringing improvement to New York City.

Carson joined the Pratt Institute in 2010 and according to Krantz, he was an activist who emphasized on sustainability and environmental policies.

"He's really… like the epicenter of an entire community that he created, that he brought together. I don't think anyone is exaggerating when they say he would give the shirt off his back," Krantz added.

One of Cranston's classmates, Alex Harristhal, said that Ryan had once covered around 500 miles on foot to increase awareness in approving the establishment of an overdose prevention facility.

He even wrote a poem, titled Anxiety, which was about fears related to his death. Further details about his career and personal life are not known.

Netizens pay tribute to Ryan Carson on social media platforms

According to News 12 Brooklyn, Ryan Carson was an advocate for environmental problems and overdose prevention. Apart from his friends and loved ones, netizens also took to social media to express grief over Carson's death:

At the time of the shooting, Ryan and his girlfriend were on their way home after attending a wedding, as revealed by the New York Post. The pair were at the B38 bus stop at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard when the incident happened.

As per the New York Post, the suspect in the incident was turning over scooters and at one point, told Ryan "What are you looking at?" before stabbing him multiple times in the chest.

Ryan Carson was immediately transported to the Kings County Hospital Center and was accompanied by his girlfriend. However, he died from his injuries after reaching the hospital.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.