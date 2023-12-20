What did Audrianna Williams do? Monroe High School cheer coach arrested after video with student surfaces online 

Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher Audrianna Williams was arrested and bailed out on Tuesday after facing s*xual assault charges. The popular internet figure and educator was seemingly exposed for involving herself with a student who is a minor. Apart from facing legal consequences, she has also been forced to resign from the educational institution.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

Audrianna Williams was a popular Georgia cheerleading coach, also known for rapping on TikTok under the moniker of Miss Williams. At the time of writing this article, she had amassed over 600,000 followers on TikTok and over 100,000 on Instagram.

On Wednesday, serious allegations against Williams appeared online. In the same, a picture and video of herself with a young man, believed to be 17 years old made it to Facebook.

What did Audrianna Williams do in the content going viral online?

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @75__South was one among the many who shared the viral video of the mother of one. In a shocking video, she could be seen in a dark bedroom with a young man. A picture of her kissing a male student also made its rounds on TikTok.

In the tweet, the netizen wrote that it was likely her in the video as she was seen wearing the same baseball cap numerous times.

TikTok user @tiaraamalone took to the video-sharing platform to share that the man she was seen with was a football player named Quan.

As the allegations spread like wildfire, Williams resigned from the institution. This comes after claims of an unnamed high school teacher being placed on administrative leave went viral.

The Dougherty County School System went on to release a statement announcing:

“The Dougherty County Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Williams in lieu of termination, with the understanding that the district will submit the appropriate reports to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.”

Following her resignation, she was charged with two counts of s*xual assault by teacher/ assistant principal/ other admin. She was arrested and then released on a $2000 bond. The same was also confirmed by the Dougherty County School System, who revealed that she was charged with two counts of s*xual assault “by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.”

Monroe Comprehensive High School also released a statement without specifically mentioning Williams. They said:

“The district takes these types of accusations seriously and is committed to conducting a comprehensive and fair investigation. If any violation of the district’s policies or the law is uncovered, the district will take the appropriate action.”

Audrianna Williams’ Instagram page remained up at the time of writing this article. As per the same, she is married to Corbin Williams. The couple are parents to one boy toddler. She had also shared a link to her official YouTube channel, where she has two videos, titled Do’s and Don’t of Tryouts I Cheerleading and Things you need as a cheer coach I Must Haves.

If Audrianna Williams is found guilty of the charges, she could potentially be facing up to 20 years of prison for each count.