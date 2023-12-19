Watch: YouTube mom Ruby Franke pleads guilty to child abuse three months after arrest

Ruby Franke, a parenting advice YouTuber, pleaded guilty to child abuse on Monday, December 18. The charges were filed against her earlier this year. Franke was accused of starving two of her children. According to LaMar Winward, Franke's attorney, she was influenced by her relationship counselor, who left her with "a distorted sense of morality."

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The defense attorney further claimed that Franke was a "devoted mother." While pleading guilty, she also expressed regret and apologies to her family and kids, who had to face so much. The case concluded after Ruby Franke was arrested in August 2023.

Utah woman, Ruby Franke, pleaded guilty to several child abuse charges in connection to her maltreatment of her two children

In August, Ruby Franke was taken into custody after her malnourished son escaped and went to the neighbor's place to ask for water. During the arrest, Franke was at the residence of her former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt. Along with Ruby, Jodi was also arrested and charged with child abuse. She has described herself as a counsellor and life coach on her official site.

BBC News has reported that Franke's sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 20, 2024. Franke's attorney spoke about Hildebrandt and said:

"Over an extended period, Ms Hildebrandt systematically isolated Ruby Franke from her extended family, older children, and her husband, Kevin Franke. This prolonged isolation resulted in Ms Franke being subjected to a distorted sense of morality."

As a part of her plea deal, Franke has also agreed to testify against her former business partner and collaborator. According to court records, Ruby Franke's son mentioned that she would tie him up with ropes before he escaped. According to law enforcement, the 12-year-old body had "deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment."

Along with Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt has also been charged with the alleged crime

In the plea deal, Ruby Franke admitted to having tortured her son from May 22 to August 30 this year. She forced him to do several rigorous physical activities. She also did not allow him to eat good food, and it was primarily the essential items that he ate. The young boy was prohibited from using electronics, notebooks, and books. The plea agreement further stated:

"He was also told that everything that was being done to him were acts of love."

She provided a similar treatment to her 9-year-old daughter. According to the plea agreement:

"She was also repeatedly told she was evil and possessed, the punishments were necessary for her to be obedient and repent, and these things were being done to her in order to help her."

During the arrests in August, both Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were charged with six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. Hildebrandt has been denied access to having any contact with her patients until proper authorities address the accusations. Her next court appearance has been set for December 27, 2023.