Who is Jonathan Oddi? 2018 interrogation video resurfaces as fresh Diddy allegations emerge

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a plethora of backlash following four separate lawsuits filed by four women, who accused the hip-hop mogul of SA and other heinous crimes. Now, another allegation against Combs has popped up, in the form of a 2018 interrogation video of Jonathan Oddi, a former male escort who claimed to have been Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's s*x slave.

Oddi further claimed that Diddy was also part of the Boule, the black part of the Illuminati. Jonathan Oddi is infamous for being the Trump National Doral Resort shooter. In 2018, he broke into the resort, allegedly shot at cops, and went on a bizarre rant about then-President Donald Trump and Sean Combs.

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Oddi and the infamous Doral Hotel incident

Jonathan Oddi is a South African native, who became an American citizen in 2017. Oddi was a real estate investor and a fitness instructor. He was also the general manager of Pegasus Minerals and Gemstones LLC. The Miami Herald reported that the South Florida native was married to a lawyer but got divorced amicably in 2014. However, there was more to Jonathan Oddi's life than meets the eye.

Oddi was a stripper and pornographic actor for the South Florida-based website, Dancing Bear. The website created and distributed videos of parties that showcased women performing s*xual acts with strippers. According to his later testimony, Oddi was also an escort.

America first heard of Jonathan Oddi in 2018, when he broke into the Trump National Doral Hotel in South Florida, a building owned by former president Donald Trump. An arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald detailed that the man stole an American flag and draped it over the reception desk in the main lobby of the hotel.

His antics did not stop there, as he swung out a pistol, threatened an unarmed security guard, and began trashing the entire lobby, including paintings, furniture, glass, and computers, among other things. Additionally, Jonathan Oddi spewed rhetoric against then-president Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama, and bizarrely, hip-hop mogul, P.Diddy.

After that, he shot his gun into the ceiling and at the police officers present at the scene. Police rushed after him and shot him in the leg, eventually catching him, after which he was hospitalized for his wounds. Oddi was then sent to the Miami-Dade jail. Since that fateful day, people still wonder where the inclusion of Sean Combs in his rant came from.

Jonathan Oddi's Diddy story corroborates Cassie's allegations

Amidst the various SA allegations against Diddy from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and three other women, netizens dug up an old interrogation tape of Jonathan Oddi that mentioned the hip-hop mogul multiple times. The interrogation video from 2018 turned out to be more relevant now than ever.

During the interrogation, Jonathan Oddi claimed that he had a recurring s*xual relationship with Diddy and his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. He mentioned that he had such encounters with the duo 15 times. He even went as far as to call himself their "s*x slave". He revealed:

"Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do with Cassie,"

Expand Tweet

Oddi also alleged that all these encounters were filmed and that he had one of those tapes. He also name-dropped Diddy's attorneys and claimed that Combs was a part of the Boule, the black part of the Illuminati. He also alleged that he received a huge sum of money from Diddy to keep his secret.

Jonathan Oddi's stories corroborate the allegations made by Cassie in her quickly settled lawsuit against Sean Combs. She alleged that Combs would force her to engage in s*xual acts with a plethora of male prostitutes. She also claimed that Diddy masturbated to and filmed all these encounters.

She called these encounters "freak offs" and also claimed that Sean Cobs had even asked her to pick out the male prostitutes from websites. Cassie also revealed that these drug-filled events would take place in Combs' home and luxury hotels across the country.

Jonathan Oddi continued to make a plethora of astonishing claims, such as Diddy using private planes to traffic drugs under the guise of his Ciroc vodka. He also claimed that Rick Ross and DJ Khaled were gay, Khaled supported Hamas, and that Jimi Hendrix was alive in Cuba.

Once the interrogation video went viral, multiple obituary reports surfaced claiming that Jonathan Oddi had passed away. However, none of the reports mention a reliable source, shrouding his current condition in ambiguity.